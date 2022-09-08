‘Big Brother 24’ episode 26 recap: Did the Veto save Terrance or Alyssa? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Wednesday’s all-important Veto episode of “Big Brother 24,” Michael Bruner had just won his third Head of Household competition of the summer, and he nominated Terrance Higgins and Alyssa Snider for eviction. The comp beast wanted to nominate Matthew “Turner” Turner because he was his biggest threat, but he’d promised him safety the previous week. The other players still in the house are Michael’s “Big Brochella” buddies Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor. So who ended up winning the Power of Veto, and did they use it to remove Terrance of Alyssa from the chopping block?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 24, Episode 26 to find out what happened Wednesday, September 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 25th episode, the players reacted to Kyle Capener being evicted from the house by a unanimous vote, including from his showmance partner Alyssa. The contestants then competed in a puzzle-building HOH in the backyard, with Michael winning in record time. Later, Zingbot returned to read the houseguests for filth, and then Michael nominated “fossil” Terrance and “useless” Alyssa for eviction.

8:03 p.m. – Terrance was upset to be sitting on the block for the fifth time, especially because the reason was that he was orchestrating a blindside of Michael last week. Terrance felt that should fall on Turner, who was HOH at the time, and Brittany was of a similar mind, thinking that Michael should break his promise to Turner and put him up as a replacement.

8:05 p.m. – Michael assured Alyssa that he does not want her to go home, but she had to go up because she’s the closest to Terrance in the house. He said he’s open to the idea of the Veto being used to remove her as long as Terrance remains on the block. Alyssa said she fully trusts Michael and is willing to work with him going forward.

8:07 p.m. – Knowing that Terrance could be a loose canon this week, Turner wanted to get to Michael first to throw Terrance under the bus about the backdoor plan, but Terrance did get there first. Terrance told Michael that he doesn’t have a leg to stand on in the game and is frustrated that he keeps coming up against walls in the game. But in the conversation all Michael heard was that Terrance wasn’t denying the plan to backdoor him and isn’t denying that he was a part of it. Then, Terrance threatened Michael, saying that he’ll “start [his] game in jury.” Privately, he told us in the DR that he doesn’t like the way Michael and Brittany handled the situation with Kyle by using it as strategy and plans to tell everyone in the jury about it.

8:10 p.m. – Turner was able to get some face time with Michael eventually when Michael came to him with news that Terrance was throwing him under the bus about the backdoor plan. Still, Turner insisted that Terrance was the one pushing for it, but Michael knew Turner was lying just like he was lying last week.

8:17 p.m. – With seven still in the house, it was the final time to pick players for the Veto comp. Michael plucked out Monte’s chip, Alyssa chose Brittany’s and Terrance got Houseguest Choice. Turner wanted to be picked, but Terrance chose Taylor instead, knowing that Turner going up as replacement was his best option to stay in the house. Both Turner and Alyssa thought it was weird that Terrance didn’t pick him and, because of it, pondered whether he’s involved in a plan to backdoor Turner.

8:20 p.m. – In a private conversation in the kitchen, Brittany told Terrance that it doesn’t make sense for her game that he goes home this week. She intimated that she might be willing to get in Michael’s ear to put up “a bigger threat” as a replacement if the Veto gets used. Later, Brittany reminded Michael how big of a threat Turner is and that the best game move would be to get rid of him. Michael was sticking to his promise because of the events of last week and wanting to remain true to his commitment to everyone that the right thing happen under Turner’s reign.

8:25 p.m. – For this week’s Veto comp, the players got to compete in the legendary BB Comics challenge. In this event, they’d have to fly by a window wall looking for clues in BB Comics covers for each houseguest in order to put them in order using the correct covers that would reveal a unique URL.

8:40 p.m. – Terrance finished with a score of 25:19, Alyssa with 13:37, Taylor with 12:13, Brittany with 13:35, Monte with 13:58 and Michael with 9:06. That means Michael won the POV for the 6th time, breaking the record for most Veto comp wins in a single season. That also meant that all the power was in Michael’s hands for whether or not he’ll be backdooring anyone this week.

8:48 p.m. – Brittany maintained that her ideal final two is still to go with Michael, but she’d need a plan B in the event that Michael is taken out by the rest of the houseguests. Seeing the divisions in the house that already exist, Brittany eyed Turner as that possible second option for her own game and used Michael’s strength in the game as a talking point to gain favor with Turner. But Turner was triggered by the fact that Brittany was so willing to throw her best friend under the bus, but revealed to her that Monte was already discussing going after Michael soon. That was the ammunition Brittany needed to get Michael to still use the Veto and possibly backdoor Monte instead. She went to Michael with the news that it sounds like Turner and Monte are working closely together. But Michael was sure that he was making the best move for his own game, knowing that people are coming after him no matter what and understanding why they are.

8:52 p.m. – Still worried that he’s a backdoor option, Turner decided to tell Michael about his conversation with Brittany with the hopes that it would earn him some favor with Michael. He said that she’s been going around talking about not wanting to get second place next to Michael. It was a frustrating revelation for Michael, thinking that Brittany might be entering panic mode and if she’s going to go around the house talking about Michael that it could hurt his game.

8:57 p.m. – At the Veto meeting, Michael had a lot of options floating around, but stuck to his plan of not using the Veto and keeping both Alyssa and Terrance on the block for eviction. Michael hoped that keeping his promises would improve his chances of not being a target next week, but he still knows how big of a threat he is and that he’ll have to win in order to get to the finale. Alyssa felt safe next to Terrance while Terrance felt sure that he had a winning plan to stay in the house this week.

