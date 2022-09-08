‘Big Brother 24’ episode 27 recap: Who follows Terrance or Alyssa out the door in double eviction episode? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the ninth eviction episode of “Big Brother 24,” Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins sat on the block under Michael Bruner’s third Head of Household reign. The comp beast also won a record-breaking sixth Veto of the season, opting not to use it in hopes his target Terrance would soon join the jury.

Host Julie Chen Moonves surprised the houseguests (sort of) by letting them know tonight is a double eviction episode. That means one full week of “Big Brother” will all play out in the span of an hour before a second houseguest is sent packing. By the end of the night, just five players will remain in the game.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 27 to find out what happened Thursday, September 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The seven remaining houseguests are Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All seasons, plus spin-offs

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 26th episode, Michael won his sixth Power of Veto of the season, breaking the record previously held by Season 7’s Janelle Pierzina. Despite his BFF Brittany pushing for him to use the Veto and make a big move by evicting Turner or Monte, Michael held true to his word. He opted not to use the Veto and his target remains Terrance. But will Terrance be the one evicted or will the house send Michael’s pawn Alyssa to the jury instead? And who will be the second houseguest leaving at the end of this double eviction episode? Let’s find out!