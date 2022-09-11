‘Big Brother 24’ episode 28 recap: Who won HOH after dramatic double eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After the back-to-back unanimous evictions of Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner, there was nowhere to hide in the “Big Brother 24” house. Just five players remained in the hunt for the $750,000 grand prize, and the Head of Household key was up for grabs yet again. So who won HOH after Thursday’s dramatic double eviction, and which two contestants did they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 28 to find out what happened Sunday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The five remaining houseguests are Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale. There are currently six members in the jury: Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 27th episode, Turner, Monte and Michael created an all-guys alliance (it didn’t last long) as a way of combatting what they saw as an all-girls alliance between Alyssa, Brittany and Taylor. Later, host Julie Chen Moonves presided over the elimination of Terrance, and then surprised the houseguests by telling them it was a double eviction episode. Turner won the live HOH and nominated Alyssa and Brittany. Then Monte won the Power of Veto and removed Alyssa. Turner replaced her with a salty Michael, who was promptly evicted. But enough about last week — let’s see who wins tonight’s HOH comp!

