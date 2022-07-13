‘Big Brother 24’ episode 3 recap: Was the Power of Veto used to save Michael Bruner or Terrance Higgins? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Wednesday’s third episode of “Big Brother,” Daniel Durston had just nominated Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgans for eviction, but he wasn’t the only person with power. Because of a new Backstage Boss twist, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli was given safety for the week and he also got to put three players’ games “in jeopardy.” The people he chose were Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes, which meant they couldn’t be nominated this week, but that they still could end up going home on Thursday night. Tonight, the first Power of Veto competition of the season will be played, and the winner can save Michael or Terrance from eviction.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 3 to find out what happened Wednesday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The 16 houseguests are: Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, Daniel Durston, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Nicole Layog, Paloma Aguilar, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “Big Brother”! Paloma was thrilled to be a founding member of the “Girls Girls” alliance, which was meant to promote women and get them all to the end together. She then promptly targeted Taylor, a woman outside of their clique, as her biggest threat and number one enemy. Still, it was Daniel’s HOH reign and he nominated Michael and Terrance for eviction. Will either of them win the season’s first Power of Veto competition? Or will someone else decide to take them off the block? It’s time to find out!

8:06 p.m. — The nomination ceremony concludes and Daniel says his goal is to evict Michael because he’s a superfan. Michael promptly heads up to the HOH room, where Daniel backpedals and says he was on the verge of tears. Michael puts a smile on his face, but is already plotting his revenge. Daniel thinks Michael is full of BS, and he is. Both of them are smart enough to know they want each other gone, but neither will admit it to the other’s face.

8:10 p.m. — Terrance heads into the HOH room and Daniel once again preaches about how heartbroken he is. Terrance really is a pawn, but it doesn’t seem like Daniel respects him as a player. Meanwhile, Taylor tells everyone her closet is open and she loves to share clothes. Next, she parades around the house for an impromptu fashion show, which everyone seems to enjoy. It’s all laughs in the moment, but behind closed doors the other women call her desperate for attention.

8:12 p.m. — Michael tours the house asking who would be interested in playing for him in the Veto competition. Everyone’s a little nervous to commit and it has become abundantly clear that Michael will have to save himself.

8:17 p.m. — It’s time to pick players for the Veto competition! Only six will participate: The HOH, the two nominees and three players drawn at random. Daniel draws Indy. Michael draws Turner. Terrance draws Ameerah. Michael is talking to himself, repeating, “I’m winning that Veto” over and over. He then asks, “What would Janelle do?” in reference to BB great Janelle Pierzina. Both Michael and Janelle are from Minnesota, so it’s no surprise she’s his BB inspiration.

8:28 p.m. — Tonight’s Veto competition is a joust tournament. The competition is carried out in head-to-head bouts. Competing knights will mount a noble steed, grab a floppy sword and collect rings. Whoever collects the most rings will win. The last knight standing at the end of five bouts will win the Power of Veto. Indy defeats Turner in round one by a score of 5-4 after three passes. Next, Ameerah takes out Terrance and Michael outjousts Daniel. Indy, Ameerah and Daniel will move on to the next round.

8:33 p.m. — Ameerah and Indy face off in the next bout, with Ameerah winning 12-6. The final bout will be Ameerah vs. Michael. It may seem unfair that Ameerah had to win an extra round, but it might be an advantage to have more practice! After two passes it’s tied at 8 rings each. After the final pass of this bout, Michael wins by a score of 4-3. He’s won the golden Power of Veto and dedicates it to Janelle…and his fiance. Daniel is frustrated that he will have to get more blood on his hands by naming a replacement nominee.

8:42 p.m. — The Girls Girls are meeting and remain adamant that girls must make it to the end. They decide to come up with a plan to target the men before the men target them. Taylor walks in while the girls are talking about how tight the guys are and Taylor thinks it’s a little early to draw a line in the sand based on gender. Taylor refuses to give Paloma any intel on the guys, so Paloma says she’s not a “girls girl.” Next, Taylor talks to Monte and says her biggest concern is that Terrance will go home. Then Taylor reveals that Paloma is worried about the men targeting the women. Monte confronts Paloma, which immediately infuriates the Girls Girls founder. Paloma denies the allegations in front of Joshua, and the men appear to believe her, even though Taylor was telling the truth. Team Girls Girls is officially targeting a woman first!

8:50 p.m. — Paloma is doing damage control, telling as many people as she can that Taylor is making up lies about her. Everyone’s shocked that Taylor would be so vindictive just to get on Monte’s good side. Later, Paloma says she needs Monte to tell all the guys about Taylor’s lies because it will “resonate more.” Monte heads up to the HOH room to talk with Daniel. Monte tells the HOH that he believes Paloma over Taylor. Meanwhile, Paloma is now in tears and has escalated to calling Taylor a “lying bitch.” There is only one person who doesn’t think any of this makes sense, and that’s Nicole, but she doesn’t want to ruffle feathers in the house. Monte says he feels bad to send a Black woman packing, but he encourages Daniel to put her up as the replacement nominee.

8:54 p.m. — Taylor talks to Daniel to make sure she’s not being considered as a replacement nominee. Daniel diverts some questions, but tells Taylor that some houseguests have said they want to get to know her more. He’s really not very good at this game. At this point Taylor knows she’s in trouble. Down in the bathroom by herself, Taylor starts to cry. She’s nervous that she’s going on the block.

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for the Veto meeting. Of course Michael removes himself from the block. Daniel replaces him with Taylor. While doing so, he tells Taylor she rubs people in the house the wrong way. Now she has time to “apologize” for some of the things she’s done. Wow, he’s SO bad at this! Will Taylor or Terrance be heading home tomorrow night? Or will the Backstage twist send someone else packing?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.