‘Big Brother 24’ episode 30 recap: Did the Veto save Brittany or Alyssa? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into this week’s Power of Veto episode of “Big Brother 24,” Monte Taylor had just won his second Head of Household competition of the summer. The Delaware personal trainer nominated Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider for eviction, though he also entertained Taylor Hale‘s pitch of her winning the Veto and using it to force Monte to backdoor Matthew “Turner” Turner. So did the Veto end up getting used, and if so, was it Brittany or Alyssa who came off the block?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 30 to find out what happened Wednesday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The five remaining houseguests are Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale. There are currently six members in the jury house: Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 29th episode, viewers saw what happened during the dramatic double eviction episode when Michael was sent to the jury house. Initially it was then-HOH Turner’s plan to eliminate Brittany, but then-Veto champ Monte changed the course of the season by forcing Michael to be backdoored. In the present time, the houseguests competed in a haunted house-themed Head of Household comp with Monte prevailing. He then nominated Alyssa and Brittany for eviction. Will tonight’s Veto shake up the game at all? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — Monte is “cool” with either of his nominees going home this week. He really doesn’t want the Veto to be used, because then either Taylor or Turner would go up, and he’s confident they will both take him to the Final 3.

8:06 p.m. — This is “anybody’s game” now that Michael is gone, claims Taylor. She really wants to win the Veto to ensure that Turner will go up as a replacement nominee.

8:07 p.m. — Monte reveals to Brittany that Turner told him about Brittany’s plan for an all-girls alliance. She denies that the all-girls plan was ever anything real. “Turner can’t keep a secret for the life of him,” she declares in the Diary Room. She’s now in “damage control” mode with Monte. She starts to realize that she is in fact Monte’s target, not Alyssa.

8:09 p.m. — Turner accuses Zingbot of brainwashing America about him being dirty. His goal now is to “unbrainwash” America by cleaning up his room (possibly for the first time all season?). Alyssa is so gobsmacked at seeing Turner’s clean room. “Now he just needs to do his own dishes,” Alyssa jokes. Zing!

8:10 p.m. — Monte tells Taylor about his conversation with Brittany, saying she’s spouting a bunch of “convoluted information.” Taylor thinks Turner has a “solid argument” to win since he’s dominated challenges and got Michael out of the game. Monte remains “open” to backdooring him, but doesn’t commit to anything.

8:12 p.m. — Monte is now talking with Turner about how if the Veto is used, he’ll put up Taylor as a replacement nominee. He prefers that the noms are kept the same though, so we’ll have to see what happens. Commercial time!

