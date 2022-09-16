‘Big Brother 24’ episode 31 recap: Was Taylor or Alyssa evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the 10th eviction episode of “Big Brother 24,” Veto winner Brittany Hoopes pulled herself off the block, hoping the reigning Head of Household Monte Taylor would replace her with Matthew “Turner” Turner. Instead, Monte kept his boy safe and tossed Taylor Hale on the block next to Alyssa Snider, proving where his real loyalties lie. So did Taylor or Alyssa end up speaking with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the evening?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 31 to find out what happened Thursday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The 5 remaining houseguests are Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale.

9:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 30th episode, Brittany won the Power of Veto, saving herself from becoming juror #7. Next, she went full suburban mob boss, basically threatening Monte’s game if he didn’t put Turner on the block. Monte went with his gut, putting Taylor up instead so he could retain Turner as a shield. Now, Brittany and Turner will vote to evict either Alyssa or Taylor. Let’s go!