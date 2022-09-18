‘Big Brother 24’ episode 32 recap: Did the Veto winner disrupt Taylor’s HOH plans? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following the eviction of Alyssa Snider on “Big Brother 24,” only four players remained in the running to win the $750,000 grand prize: Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Monte Taylor and Matthew “Turner” Turner. Taylor proved her worth by winning the Head of Household competition centered around Julie Chen Moonves‘ wardrobe, which secured her spot in the Top 3. But remember, no matter who she nominated for eviction, this week would all come down to the Veto winner, as that person had the power to determine which two houseguests would be sitting on the block come eviction night. So how’d it all play out? Let’s go!

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 32 to find out what happened Sunday, September 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

There are currently seven eliminated players in the jury house: Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Terrance Higgins, Michael Bruner and Alyssa Snider.

8:30 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 31st episode, the house seemed to flip-flop between whether they were voting out Alyssa or Taylor. Ultimately it came down to a tie, with Brittany voting out Taylor and Turner voting out Alyssa. As Head of Household, Monte had to show his cards by breaking the tie, and he chose to send Alyssa to jury. Later, a live HOH comp took place in the backyard with Taylor securing victory. Who will she nominate for eviction?

