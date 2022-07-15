‘Big Brother 24’ episode 4 recap: Was Taylor or Terrance (or someone else) evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the first live eviction episode of “Big Brother 24,” Michael Bruner had just won the Veto medallion and taken himself off the block. That resulted in Head of Household Daniel Durston nominating house target Taylor Hale for eviction (and awkwardly asking her to “apologize for some things“) alongside pawn Terrance Higgins. But with the Backstage Boss twist still in effect, it was possible that either Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes would be evicted instead. So who ended up having a one-on-one conversation with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the hour?

The 16 houseguests are: Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, Daniel Durston, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Nicole Layog, Paloma Aguilar, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the third episode, Michael secured his victory in the jousting Veto competition and removed himself from the block. A misconstrued game of telephone then resulted in the house taking sides against Taylor after Paloma accused her of lying to Monte about wanting to go after the guys (but Paloma’s “Girls Girls” alliance actually did want that). With the house’s blessing, Daniel nominated Taylor for eviction next to Terrance. Who will go home tonight? Let’s go!

