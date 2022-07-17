‘Big Brother 24’ episode 5 recap: Who won ‘Bye Bye Backstage’ Head of Household comp? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The unexpected self-removal of Paloma Aguilar for “personal reasons” during the first week of “Big Brother 24” left the reality TV show with just 15 players in the house. Because Paloma was a part of the Backstage Boss twist, there ended up being no official vote or live eviction, and all of the eligible players then took part in the “Bye Bye Backstage” Head of Household competition. So who ended up with the coveted power, and which two players did they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 24, Episode 5 to find out what happened Sunday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The 15 remaining houseguests are: Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, Daniel Durston, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Nicole Layog, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the fourth episode, host Julie Chen Moonves shocked the viewers when she revealed Paloma had left the game. Mental health seemed to be the reason for her departure, and not necessarily all of the drama she caused for Taylor. At the end of the hour, the players competed in the head-to-head Head of Household comp with Michael, Taylor, Joseph, Ameerah, Jasmine, Kyle and Monte all winning their match-ups. Now it’s time to see which of these seven players will claim the HOH key.

8:03 p.m. – Taylor’s relief of there not being an eviction paled in comparison to her excitement that she was advancing to the next round of the HOH comp — she figured she was the house’s target for the first eviction and so this comp was her chance to take power into her own hands. Speaking of HOH reigns, Daniel was dismayed that he got blood on his hands “for no reason” because neither of the people he put on the block were evicted. The last impact of Paloma’s exit was the alliance she was leaving behind with Ameerah, Monte, Michael, Kyle and Alyssa. They felt they still needed six, so they decided to pull in Nicole.

8:09 p.m. – In an effort to cover her bases, Alyssa went to Taylor to talk about game so that Taylor wouldn’t nominate her in the case that she wins HOH. Taylor took it well and thought that Alyssa is someone she can trust that will help get her back in the good graces of the women in the house. Meanwhile, Pooch was trying to organize the men to keep Taylor as the house’s target.

8:15 p.m. – In the HOH comp, the seven eligible players (including Jasmine with her sprained ankle) competed in “Pie Eating Contest.” Goggles on, the players were asked a true or false question about the game and would have to answer by digging out a T or F using only their mouth. Based on pre-game confessionals, no one seemed content with throwing the comp and everyone wanted to win for one reason or another. In the first two rounds of the comp, everyone got the answer correct, but for being too slow Kyle and Monte were eliminated round one and Taylor and Joseph in round two.

8:26 p.m. – In the semifinal round, Jasmine and Michael advanced because Ameerah buzzed in with a T as the incorrect answer. Ameerah wasn’t too upset because Jasmine and Michael were each in one of her two alliances. Ahead of the final round, Jasmine and Michael discussed possibly throwing the comp to her because she wanted a letter from home, but although they agreed each other was safe in the other’s hands Michael was not willing to give it to Jasmine without a fight. In the battle, Jasmine was the first to buzz in and because she had the correct answer of T, she was declared the new HOH!

8:36 p.m. – Based on the reactions to Jasmine’s win, the entire house celebrated her win, including Taylor who believed she’d be gunning for one of the guys in the house and may potentially use her as a pawn. Michael was happy he wasn’t put in a position of winning an HOH too early in the season and also felt safe in Jasmine’s hands. Later, Michael told the camera that though he knows the rest of the house may be against Taylor, he actually wants to work with her because he knows she’s here to play the game hard.

8:38 p.m. – Brought into the new alliance, Nicole let her main alliance Daniel aware of it which showed how strong the pair (calling themselves the Road Rats) actually is. Elsewhere, hoping to keep the house against Taylor, Pooch went on a campaign to throw himself on the block as a pawn alongside Brittany so that the house doesn’t give Taylor a reason to fight for the veto and then Jasmine can backdoor her.

8:41 p.m. – Hearing of Pooch’s plan, Alyssa went to Ameerah and Michael with an alternative plan of letting Pooch get himself on the block and then having their alliance vote him out instead. In that scenario, they take the opportunity to get a strong wildcard player out while they can and hopefully earn trust with Taylor so that they can use her as a pawn voting for their side as long as they need her to.

8:49 p.m. – The last part of Pooch’s campaign was to approach the HOH Jasmine. At the start of the conversation he offered himself to go up as a pawn. He went further to say that if she also puts Brittany up that he’d be willing to let people use the veto on her and leave him up because he feels that comfortable that he’d be able to stay. Jasmine loved his idea because she has no alliance with him and would be fine if he went home or if her original target Taylor went home. After the conversation, Pooch spoke directly to one of the house cameras to tell the feedsters that he knows it’s a risky move, but could earn him good will to make it further in the game.

8:51 p.m. – Jasmine’s next conversation was with Taylor who straight away said that she expects to be a pawn and is okay with it because she feels safe with Jasmine. Jasmine decided to be honest with her and admit to putting Taylor up as a pawn, adding that she’s going to put her up against a big target. With two willing volunteers, Jasmine had it easy with both of her prepared nominees believing that they are pawns.

8:55 p.m. – At the nomination ceremony, Jasmine followed through with her pawns’ wishes by nominating Taylor and Pooch. She told Taylor that she wants to “give respect to first HOH” and get her out of the house and Pooch that his role as Backstage Boss made him a target, but that she hopes he can take himself off the block.

