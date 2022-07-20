‘Big Brother 24’ episode 6 recap: Did the Veto save Taylor or Pooch? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the sixth episode of “Big Brother 24,” Head of Household Jasmine Davis had just nominated Taylor Hale and Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli for eviction. She told them both they were pawns, but in reality she wanted them both to go home. Pooch foolishly volunteered to go up on the block because he thought he’d be able to win the Veto and create a backdoor situation for Jasmine to nominate Taylor. But the HOH ruined those plans when she put Taylor on the block next to him. How did the Power of Veto shake up the game, if at all?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 24, Episode 6 to find out what happened Wednesday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The 15 remaining houseguests are: Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, Daniel Durston, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Nicole Layog, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the fifth episode, the conclusion of the HOH comp played out with the final two pie-eaters, Jasmine and Michael, making a deal to keep each other safe. Jasmine prevailed and then decided to target Taylor, since the house waned her out last week and she wouldn’t get any blood on her hands. But then Pooch came up with a plan to get himself nominated, win the Veto, and backdoor Taylor. It was all too good for Jasmine to pass up, so she nominated Taylor and Pooch together.

8:05 p.m. – After nominations, the women of the house (minus Taylor) corralled in one bedroom to solidify their plan to keep the noms the same and use their votes to get Pooch out this week. Their point in taking Pooch out is two-fold: to get a strong overall player out of the house and to protect the women by re-balancing the numbers to be even between the genders. Still, part of the plan was to keep Pooch believing that he’s safe and that he’s only up as a pawn to get Taylor out.

8:08 p.m. – Though she’s been assured by the women of the house that she’s safe, Taylor knew because of last week that there’s a possibility that they are playing her and will vote her out. Indeed, according to Ameerah this would be the plan in the event that Pooch were to win the Power of Veto.

8:11 p.m. – Helping Pooch feel safe was the formation of a new alliance, The Oasis, made up of Kyle, Monte, Joseph, Pooch, and Turner. Monte agreed to go along with the guys alliance, but secretly he knew he’d remain more loyal to his first alliance which was formed after Paloma’s exit.

8:17 p.m. – The first stage of the Power of Veto comp was to choose the six players. Using the random draw button bag, Jasmine selected Ameerah, Taylor selected Michael, and Pooch selected Terrance. Jasmine was happy with her random selection, psyched that her Girls Girls ally could keep noms the same. She even conferred with Terrance later to ask that he’d also keep the nominations the same if he wins. Michael told Taylor that if he wins he’d love to take her down, but would have to talk to the HOH about it first because he can’t put his own feet into the fire this early. Ahead of the comp, Michael touched base with Jasmine and learned of her ideal scenario that noms remain the same so that she doesn’t have to get blood on her hands. Michael heard that loud and clear, but kept his own objective to do what he can to keep Pooch from winning.

8:25 p.m. – For the POV comp the players had to put on mermaid costumes, restricting their legs, with the objective of maneuvering over small ramps while pushing along a pearl ball with only the crowns of their heads. At the end of the ramp they’d have to push the pearl ball a short distance into three different holes. Because of her injury, Jasmine opted out of this comp, leaving only the other five to compete.

8:28 p.m. – Michael was the first mermaid to get a pearl ball into one of the three holes, using his face as strategy to maintain better control of the ball. After multiple failed shots by other players, Terrance finally sunk a pearl ball to match the one by Michael. Taylor earned one, followed by Ameerah who got her first by knocking an old ball with a new ball. Shortly after their successful shots, Michael scored his second while Pooch fell behind with three unsuccessful shots. To make things harder, a fake rainstorm fell down on the challenge, but the slippery ramps might have helped Pooch who finally scored his first ball. Taylor was the next player to score another ball, tying with Michael. They both reached the end of the ramp at the same time for an additional shot, but as the nominee Taylor asked Michael to let her shoot first so that she could have the opportunity to win. Because he would prefer to not be in the seat of power, Michael obliged and held off on his own shot.

8:39 p.m. – Taylor’s shot missed, opening the door for Michael to clinch the win instead. And indeed his shot made it into the third hole and so the Power of Veto was his for the second time.

8:41 p.m. – Still thinking they’re both pawns, Pooch and Taylor did their best to hide their own feelings of safety from each other. Taylor knew Michael wouldn’t use the Veto on Pooch, which made her feel safe, while Pooch was certain he had enough votes in the house to keep him. Pooch’s closest ally Joseph agreed that he was likely safe, but he thought it would be smart to keep their eyes on the women. He tried to tell Pooch it’d be a smart move on their part, but Pooch insisted it would be a dumb move that the girls were definitely not going to do.

8:51 p.m. – Prior to the ceremony, Daniel conceded to a group of other players that even though it would be better for his game to get Taylor out, he does not want a male-dominating alliance to have control of the season. He said that he came into the season wanting to work with women and so he’d follow with the majority female vote this week in order to take Pooch out and stop the other men in their tracks. In this conversation with both Michael and Jasmine present, the idea of taking Taylor down and putting Joseph up in her place was thrown around. In this scenario they could guarantee that one of the two would go instead of risking Taylor.

8:57 p.m. – At the veto meeting, Michael announced that he would not be using the Power of Veto, leaving the nominations the same and not enacting the plan to ensure one of Pooch or Joseph goes home. With that, either Pooch or Taylor will be evicted as the second houseguest to leave the game and first voted out by their peers.

