‘Big Brother 24’ episode 7 recap: Was Pooch or Taylor evicted? And what new twist did Julie drop on the house? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the seventh episode of “Big Brother 24,” Power of Veto winner Michael Bruner had just decided not to take Taylor Hale or Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli off the block. After telling both nominees they were pawns, Head of Household Jasmine Davis initially targeted the beauty queen, but soon realized the smarter move would be to blindside Pooch. So did the house screw the Pooch? Who is the new HOH? And what new twist did host Julie Chen Moonves have up her sleeve?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 7 to find out what happened Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The 15 remaining houseguests are: Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, Daniel Durston, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Nicole Layog, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the sixth episode, the Veto comp came down to Michael, Taylor and Pooch. Michael allowed Taylor to take her final shot at victory, but when she failed to secure her own safety, he took the win for himself. The Janelle Pierzina superfan opted not to take anyone off the block and the house’s mission to blindside Pooch remains in full swing.