‘Big Brother 24’ episode 8 recap: Did the Veto save besties Brittany and Michael? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Big Brother 24” aired a double-length episode last weekend that saw the eviction of Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, the introduction of the new “Festie Bestie” twist, plus new Head of Household Matthew “Turner” Turner nominating Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner for eviction. Whew! Heading into Wednesday’s eighth episode, all eyes were on whether the Power of Veto would be used to remove the pairing of Michael and Brittany from the block and, if so, which duo Turner would put up in their place.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 8 to find out what happened Wednesday, July 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

The 14 remaining houseguests have been split up into the following seven “Festie Bestie” pairs: Alyssa Snider and Indiana “Indy” Santos, Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis and Matthew “Turner” Turner, Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor, and Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the seventh episode, host Julie Chen Moonves oversaw the first official eviction of the summer. Surprisingly, the entire house voted unanimously to screw the Pooch, which left Taylor unscathed for the second time in a row. The remaining players then went into the backyard where they simultaneously fought for the HOH key and chose their new “Festie Bestie” partners. When all was said and done, Turner had claimed victory and nominated Brittany and Michael for eviction. Will tonight’s Veto shake up the game at all? Let’s go!

8:03 p.m. – Seeking to get revenge for Pooch’s eviction, Turner’s goal for this week was to target one of the female players that he thinks engineered the move against Pooch. Once again this week, though, there was an underground movement for one player (Nicole) to hope that they go on the block with the assurance that someone else would go home (Taylor). Because she’s working with Nicole, Ameerah went to Turner with the idea of throwing Nicole and Taylor up as the replacement nominees in the scenario that Michael wins the veto again. Turner’s hesitation was how that would position him with Nicole, but acknowledged that a backdoor of Taylor would go along with “the house” and get the least amount of blood on his hands.

8:07 p.m. – With that information, Turner decided to talk to Nicole about the possibility of her going on the block because she’d have to be as Taylor’s Festie Bestie. Nicole, who Turner didn’t know wants to go on the block to get Taylor out, accepted the plan and told him that she’s “completely on board” with that plan. In doing so, Nicole said she “has your backs” to Turner, Monte and Joseph who were all in the room.

8:10 p.m. – While playing pool, Taylor and Monte had a conversation about colorism, especially within their own community, which explained for Monte some of Taylor’s behavior in the house that has come across as closed off and guarded. He told her that he appreciates her opening up and he has respect for her experiences.

8:11 p.m. – Later, Monte, Kyle, Turner and Joseph huddled for a discussion about how odd it was how quickly the house turned to evict Pooch and the signs that pointed to an all girls alliance. Under the threat of that kind of alliance, the guys recognized that the dislike the girls have for Taylor presents them with an opportunity to bring Taylor into their side and moreso whether or not targeting Taylor this week would help the girls alliance more than it would help their own. On the HOH spy screens, they witness Ameerah walking around the house and started talking about how strong Ameerah is in the game and one of the likely heads of the all girls alliance, if not the head of it. At that point they discussed the possibility of backdooring Ameerah and Terrance in the event of the veto being used. Kyle said that they can pull in Taylor and Michael in a movement to get Ameerah out. The guys came up with the new alliance, The Pound, consisting of the four them, a move that distanced both Kyle and Monte from the Pose Pack alliance.

8:18 p.m. – To select players for this veto comp, Turner clarified that he and his bestie (Nicole) as well as the nominated besties (Michael and Brittany) would compete, in addition to one other randomly selected set of besties. Turner pulled a single chip out of the box, randomly selecting Nicole and Taylor as the other pair to compete.

8:20 p.m. – Having the intention to get herself backdoored did not mesh well with Nicole being selected to play in the veto comp so she went to Turner committing herself to throw the competition. That was music to Turner’s ears who now had a plan to backdoor Ameerah and needed Michael, Brittany, himself or Nicole to win the veto in order to ensure he’d need to make replacement noms.

8:25 p.m. – As a competitor, the idea of throwing a comp went against Nicole’s grain. The weight of that got to her emotionally, but she believed it was necessary in order to gain trust with the people she wants to align with. Daniel was in the room to console Nicole and remind her that Taylor’s eviction is what is best for their final two alliance. At the same time that Nicole and Daniel were shutting everyone out while calling Taylor “not a good person,” Taylor was hitting an emotional low of her own and asking Monte to pray with her for Nicole’s well-being. As soon as she could, Taylor went to Nicole to offer her well wishes in the way of saying that she doesn’t have to take Taylor into account if there comes a point when Nicole needs to bow out. Nicole did not respond well to that, thinking that Taylor was being passive aggressive about Nicole possibly needing to quit.

8:30 p.m. – When Nicole told Daniel that reaction, Daniel got heated thinking that Taylor is trying to manipulate Nicole into quitting the game. Daniel told Taylor to not speak to him for the rest of the game. Taylor wanted to know what prompted Daniel’s reaction, but Nicole and the others present wouldn’t offer any information on the subject. Daniel went on to say that Paloma “spiraled” because of Taylor and that she’s now trying to do it to Nicole. Taylor was obviously gobsmacked, but no one else in the house jumped in to defend her. Privately, Ameerah told Jasmine and Daniel that she was present for the original conversation and did not think there was ill-intent from Taylor. Joseph also felt bad for Taylor, but didn’t speak up when Nicole continued to berate Taylor for something that was well-intended. Instead of reacting, Taylor quietly apologized and removed herself from the situation, still not understanding why things had blown up out of her control.

8:38 p.m. – At the Woodstack veto comp, the three pairs would need to use teamwork in order to build a puzzle, partly from the ground and partly suspended in air. In order to win this comp, communication would be key to any pair being in the right positions at the right time to assemble the puzzle. Given their fight earlier in the day, Taylor was worried that Nicole might not work hard enough to win and Nicole was fully prepared to go against her nature in order to throw the comp.

8:46 p.m. – Before the comp could even start, Jasmine showed signs of fainting while harnessed to the pulley system. The medic examined Jasmine and she was medically cleared to compete, but she explained that because of a fear of heights and the anxiety of her fainting caused her to decide to not compete. Because Jasmine wouldn’t compete, the pair of Jasmine and Turner had to sit out the comp.

8:48 p.m. – Despite wanting to throw the comp, Nicole didn’t want it to be obvious so she worked hard at the beginning of the comp. Meanwhile, Brittany was envisioning her husband in order to find the strength to pull Michael up in the pulley, convinced that if they don’t win that she’ll be evicted. Soon Nicole realized that Taylor wasn’t doing great at the puzzle and so her need to “throw” the comp was minimized, but all the while Nicole was not assisting Taylor to figure out the puzzle at all. All in all, that created ample space for the veto king Michael to get a strong lead and ultimately win his third straight veto of the season.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.