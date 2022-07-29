‘Big Brother 24’ episode 9 recap: Who was evicted and what happened to the lone Festie Bestie? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Thursday’s live eviction episode, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner had just won the Veto medallion and were primed to use it to remove themselves from the block. That would mean Head of Household Matthew “Turner” Turner would have to nominate a second pair of “Festie Besties” for eviction, and he had his sights set on Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins because his “Leftovers” alliance thought Ameerah was the biggest threat in the house. So who was evicted, and what happened to their lone “Festie Bestie”?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 24, Episode 9 to find out what happened Thursday, July 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The 14 remaining houseguests have been split up into the following seven “Festie Bestie” pairs: Alyssa Snider and Indiana “Indy” Santos, Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins, Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis and Matthew “Turner” Turner, Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor, and Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the eighth episode, Taylor experienced further bullying in the house, this time by Daniel and Nicole. Later in the Veto competition, Jasmine passed out at the mere thought of going up six feet in the air, so she and Turner did not compete. Brittany and Michael won the challenge and will obviously use the Veto to remove themselves from the block. Just prior to the Veto ceremony, a seven-person alliance named the “Leftovers” was created consisting of Monte, Joseph, Turner, Michael, Brittany, Kyle and Taylor. Will they go after their number one target, Ameerah? Let’s find out!

