‘Big Brother 24’ finale recap: Did Taylor, Turner or Monte win the $750,000 grand prize? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And then there were three. Following the eviction of Brittany Hoopes on “Big Brother 24,” the Final 3 houseguests — Taylor Hale, Matthew “Turner” Turner and Monte Taylor — celebrated making it to finale night by toasting with champagne. Throughout the course of Sunday’s two-hour finale, the players competed to become the last Head of Household of the season, and then the jury ultimately rewarded the $750,000 grand prize to one lucky contestant. So who won “BB24”?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 24, Episode 34 to find out what happened Sunday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “BB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

There are currently eight eliminated players in the jury house: Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Terrance Higgins, Michael Bruner, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 33rd episode, Taylor and Monte took a step back in their showmance after an argument. Brittany pleaded with Monte to keep her in the game, but in the end, it was all for naught as he cast the sole vote to evict her. Thus, the Final 3 was cemented as Taylor, Turner and Monte. Now each of them will compete in a set of three Head of Household challenges to determine who is the final HOH of the season. Let’s go!

8:04 p.m. – As the battle for the HOH Part 1 comp waged on, Turner was feeling “solid” that Monte would take him two the final two, but he wanted to earn the power to make his own decision. Both Monte and Taylor had the same mindset, and so no one was eager to come down from their spinning hot dogs any time soon. At around 25 minutes the hot dogs stopped spinning as fast and tilted backwards instead, making it harder for Monte to maintain his center of gravity. But it was Taylor who was the first to fall at the 37-minute mark, leaving the two guys to battle it out for the first win. Ultimately, the jerking of the dogs proved too much for Monte who fell at the 46-minute mark.

8:15 p.m. – For the HOH Part 2 comp, Taylor and Monte competed in a race to assemble the comp titles in order on two different boards: one for Vetoes and one for HOHs. Confident that she had been studying the right things, Taylor filled out her Veto board first and then tackled her HOH board. She managed to get both boards correct on her first attempt!

8:18 p.m. – Monte took a different approach to his boards, adding the titles in order from first to last rather than using anchors in the middle of the season like Taylor did. Monte filled out his HOH board first and then added titles to the Veto board afterward, but while at the Veto board he realized that he mixed up two of the VIP comps by putting them on the wrong board. Still, after correcting his mistake he was able to buzz in with the right answers on his first try.

8:21 p.m. – Taylor finished the comp in 7:04 minutes, but Monte was able to beat her with a time of 6:41 minutes. Monte’s win meant that Turner and Monte would be facing off against each other in Part 3, leaving Taylor at the mercy of their decision to take or not take her with them to the final two. The loss was a gutting moment for Taylor who felt the weight of “all the women” on her shoulders to win her way to the final two.

8:23 p.m. – Taylor’s biggest hope at this point was that Monte would win and take her with him, but she was sure that Turner wouldn’t take her. Turner was resting on the confidence of the final two deal he made with Monte and the evidence that he’s proven loyal to him the whole game. Turner was confident that he could beat either Monte or Taylor with the jury so he wanted to go with loyalty and take Monte to the end with him. Monte, however, was undecided on who he’d take because he was confident he could beat Taylor, but less confident in his chances against Turner.

8:30 p.m. – Alum Dr. Will Kirby met up with the jurors to discuss the final three and weigh their opinions on who is playing the best game. Will told the jurors that he thinks it’s a strong final three, but when he asked about Turner’s chances both Indy and Jasmine laughed. Alyssa, Kyle and Joseph applauded his ability to keep a squad around him the whole game. Michael said that Turner manipulated, but didn’t own up to it and preferred Monte’s move to actually take Michael out when Turner wouldn’t. Terrance said Turner was able to “sit back and chill” because he knew he was locked in and that was a smart strategy.

8:33 p.m. – Joseph said that Taylor had strategy behind her moves as opposed to Turner who just hid behind shadows. That being said, Brittany thought Taylor was moving more for sparks rather than what is best. Jasmine said Taylor’s best moves were being able to get off the block five times. Michael and Indy liked that Taylor managed to move with love despite all the heat against her. Kyle thought it was amazing that Taylor was able to be in a better position in the game after every time she was nominated.

