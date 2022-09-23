‘Big Brother 24’: How to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest and reward them with $50,000 (plus a cruise)

The “Big Brother 24” season finale is set for Sunday, September 25 on CBS, and just as important as finding out who will win the $750,000 grand prize is learning who will be named America’s Favorite Houseguest. This special honor comes with its own cash prize — a not-too-shabby $50,000 — and eternal bragging rights as viewers’ most-loved player of the summer. Plus, this year’s recipient will win a seven-day cruise for two. Host Julie Chen Moonves will announce the results during the live finale on Sunday night. Scroll down for all the details on how to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

To vote, visit the CBS website, sign up for a free account and then click on any of the 15 eligible players. (Note that Paloma Aguilar gave up her chance at winning when she voluntarily left the game). You have until 9:00 AM PT on September 25, 2022 to vote. There is a maximum of 10 votes per email address during the voting period. Read the terms and conditions.

As a reminder, the contestants who were evicted in the pre-jury phase were Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog and Daniel Durston.

Those currently sitting in the jury house are Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Terrance Higgins, Michael Bruner, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes.

And the Final 3 of Season 24 are Matthew “Turner” Turner, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale.

Gold Derby conducted a poll last week asking viewers to vote for their favorite houseguest, and it was a virtual tie between Michael (24%) and Taylor (23%). Rounding out the Top 5 were Kyle (20%), Turner (11%) and Joseph (7%).

Last year during the Cookout-dominated season, Tiffany Mitchell was surprised to learn that she won America’s Favorite Houseguest. “Thank you, America!” Tiffany shouted after being hugged by all of her fellow competitors. When Julie asked if she had a message for her son at home, Tiffany jokingly replied, “Yes son, this money is all mine.”

Some of the other iconic members of the America’s Favorite Houseguest club are Da’Vonne Rogers (Season 22), Nicole Anthony (Season 21), Tyler Crispen (Season 20), Keesha Smith (Season 10), Janelle Pierzina (Season 7) and two-timer Jeff Schroeder (Seasons 11 and 13). See the full list in our photo gallery.

