‘Big Brother 24’s’ Indy: ‘I am super frustrated about Brittany’

Indy Santos became the first juror of “Big Brother 24” after getting evicted 7-1 on Thursday following a roller coaster week. She wasn’t even Taylor‘s initial target and thought she had the votes all week until Brittany told her otherwise on Wednesday, leading to a convoluted ploy by Brittany and Joseph on Thursday to out Indy’s alliances (Girls Girls and Five Swatters) to justify the “flip.” The corporate flight attendant blamed her eviction on her fellow Five Swatter Kyle for not using the Veto on her. But that was before she saw her goodbye message from Michael, who pulled a page out of the Josh Martinez playbook and exposed The Leftovers, causing Indy’s jaw to literally drop.

What does she think about that alliance? And how does she feel about Brittany’s subterfuge? Find out below.

Gold Derby: What are your thoughts on Michael, Taylor, Monte, Kyle, Brittany, Joseph and Turner being in an alliance?

Indy: It’s really silly. There’s no way that that’s going to last forever. I kind of called that when Monte was in the HOH room once, so I asked him about some of those people and he lied to me about it, so I kind of knew that was a thing. But it’s like it’s just so much you can and so much you can’t. I hoped that I could see that and make some movements from what I was feeling and my intuition. Anyways, it’s tough to see that my friends are having an alliance with people that they don’t really like instead of having an alliance with me. But it is what it is.

Gold Derby: Michael said he’s going to send home the people responsible for your eviction. Who do you think those people are and do you still think Kyle is one of them?

Indy: Yes, I think Kyle is one of them and I think he sees that Joseph is one of them. I think Kyle and Joseph because I think he expected that Joseph, being my best friend in the house, would give me a vote to say it doesn’t matter what type of alliance that he has.

Gold Derby: Brittany had told you that you might not have the votes, and she and Joseph talked to you about you being in two alliances. How do you look back on those conversations?

Indy: I don’t know if I can say that word, but I feel really stupid about having this type of conversation with them. Right now, I am super frustrated about Brittany, especially, because she brought [out] feelings that I was being not loyal or I was not being fair. And those feelings — it’s like something that drives me nuts because I know how loyal I am, how honest I am and how fair I try to be all the time. So, looking at those conversations, I really think she’s a really bad actress and I really think that she really doesn’t know how she’ll play the game, even if she was able to lie to me and make me feel bad. But at the same time, she could’ve done that in a different way — not bringing that personally and attacking me on my feelings about myself. That’s really tough and really bad and really mean. The way that she approached me and the way that she talked to me brought me feelings that affected me as a person, and I don’t think that’s a good game when you affect someone because you were lying or because you were trying to cover something. That’s really frustrating for me, and at this moment, I really don’t want to have her name in my mouth in any of my interviews.

Gold Derby: What would you have done differently in the game?

Indy: I believe I would’ve gotten closer to other people, especially Taylor and Michael, from the beginning. I believe I got [caught up] in the mix of emotions and mix of Girls Girls and “Let’s do this” and blah, blah, blah. And I didn’t give myself enough time to really analyze who everyone was and what kind of people I want next to me and until end. So I think that’s the thing I would do differently.

Gold Derby: Do you think Jasmine, Alyssa and Terrance will figure out the alliance?

Indy: I don’t know if Alyssa doesn’t know anything about it. I have a feeling she kind of knows something because of Kyle, but if she doesn’t, the only person who’s going to figure it out is Jasmine because you guys have no idea how amazing that girl is. I believe that she will be the one that is like, “Wait a minute. Something’s going on here.” If someone is going to find out and destroy that alliance, I back Jasmine for sure.

