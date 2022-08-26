‘Big Brother 24’s’ Jasmine: Alyssa’s betrayal is ‘the most hurtful thing that’s happened to me in the game’

Jasmine Davis survived her birthday week on “Big Brother 24,” but not her birthday month as she became the second juror after getting evicted 2-0 from the Big BroChella side on Thursday. There was little suspense inside since Jasmine, stuck with four Leftovers, was doomed unless she won Veto. Thanks to Kyle exposing The Leftovers at Dyre Fest, she was the only houseguest this week who was in the dark about the alliance, which formed after Alyssa spilled the beans to Kyle about Old Skool. But that changed with Michael‘s (and Brittany‘s) goodbye messages.

How does Jasmine feel about The Leftovers? And how does she really feel about her festie bestie Turner? Find out below.

Gold Derby: What are your thoughts on the seven-person alliance?

Jasmine: Well, I’m not gonna say I’m completely shocked about the seven-person alliance, but there were definitely people in that alliance that I never thought would work together, so it was a little bit of a shock. But honestly, at the end of the day, I think that was literally the other side of the house and I just wasn’t in on that one. And I hope they can make it work because it’s getting close to the end and I don’t see how they’re not gonna be able to knock people off quicker than they made the alliance. But I was a bit shocked on that one.

Gold Derby: You rolled your eyes at Brittany’s goodbye message. Did that have to do with how she confronted you about your alliances on Wednesday?

Jasmine: No, I have a long, ongoing past with Brittany in the house. It definitely added to it, but no. There were other things that led up to me just not really care for Brittany as a player in the game, so I wouldn’t say that that was the only reason why I rolled my eyes at Brittany. Let’s just say that.

Gold Derby: Why do you think Alyssa spilled your secrets to the other side?

Jasmine: I absolutely have no idea. I don’t know. I just don’t know. That’s probably the biggest shocker for me and the most hurtful thing that’s happened to me in the game because I was so shocked that she would betray me when I would never spill her secrets to anyone. So I don’t know.

Gold Derby: Who would you have targeted if you had stayed?

Jasmine: I would’ve targeted Michael and Turner if I would’ve stayed.

Gold Derby: You told Michael, Brittany and Taylor not to let Turner win. How would you describe your relationship with your former festie bestie?

Jasmine: I would say, “What relationship?” But I think we have difference of opinion on a lot of topics and issues, but I think the line was drawn when he disrespected my dad around my birthday. There are a few things that are just off-limits with me in this game and family is one of them. And once you cross that line with me, it’s hard for me to kind of come back from that unless there’s a very sincere apology, and it’s not just an apology just because you’re still in the game and you don’t wanna be targeted.

