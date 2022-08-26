‘Big Brother 24’s’ Joseph hopes the BroChella Leftovers ‘look at me missing as a red flag’

Joseph Abdin was loyal to The Leftovers to a fault on “Big Brother 24,” but not everyone was. Kyle exposed the alliance to Terrance to save himself and his showmance Alyssa at Dyre Fest, and it worked like a charm. Terrance targeted Joseph and caused even more chaos by telling him that Kyle had ratted out The Leftovers, a bombshell that devastated the attorney. Joseph fought hard — including an ill-fated house (yard?) meeting — but it was futile, and he was sent to jury Thursday by a 2-0 vote.

We caught up with Joseph to find out why he think the showmance was kept intact and how he feels about Turner backing Kyle during the meeting.

Gold Derby: Why do you think they found your bromance with Monte more intimidating even though Kyle showed he prioritized his showmance by outing his alliance?

Joseph: Because Monte wasn’t outside and he wasn’t going to be part of this new team that Terrance was building. Alyssa also had so much influence on the yard, considering it was Terrance’s HOH and they have a close relationship, so I think the narrative of Monte and I being such threats — “we break this up now” — seemed far more appealing to Terrance and everyone in the yard because Monte just wasn’t there. It was this unknown factor for me versus Kyle and Alyssa, who were out here, and they just kind of felt like they knew what they were working with.

Gold Derby: Your Dyre Fest house meeting didn’t go well. Why did you want to have that conversation as a group instead of doing one-on-ones?

Joseph: Kyle betrayed me and in doing so, he had far more time than I did. It’s hard to do one-on-ones in the yard, there’s no privacy, I’m behind in time, there’s a lot of whispering going on. I just didn’t have the luxury of privacy or time, and my patience was short, so I had to do this in a one-stop shop, just to get this all out on the table as quick as I can, so we can start talking about going forward.

Gold Derby: You and Turner were in The Pound before The Leftovers. How did you feel about him saying he thinks that he was only in The Leftovers because he was HOH that week?

Joseph: I was actually hurt by that. Turner and I were definitely more on the same page at the beginning of that week. He’s definitely someone, whether he was HOH or not, I trusted and I would’ve reached out to. I think he just needed any reason and justification to turn on The Leftovers because it was convenient for him at the time.

Gold Derby: What do you think will happen with the reunited Leftovers?

Joseph: I hope the reunited the reunited Leftovers — if they got Jasmine out — they look at me missing as a red flag and they put their guard up going forward because they are being threatened.

Gold Derby: What’s one thing you would’ve done differently?

Joseph: One thing I would’ve done differently is definitely look out for red flags quicker than I initially did. I should’ve noted people who betrayed their alliances previously and people’s relationships with Alyssa should’ve been more highlighted to me.

