‘Big Brother 24’s’ Kyle: ‘I made some generalized thoughts that were definitely unfounded’

Despite blowing up The Leftovers at Dyre Fest on “Big Brother 24,” Kyle Capener was in a good position this week with his Afterparty alliance member Turner as HOH — until Michael and Brittany decided to share with the house Kyle’s problematic ideas from weeks ago: He thought the people of the color were in a Cookout 2.0 alliance and wanted to form an alliance with the white houseguests counter them. It led to a house meeting and numerous one-on-ones in which Kyle owned up to his unconscious racial biases and vowed to educate himself, and the week ended with him as the renom and getting evicted Thursday 5-0 to become the fourth juror.

We caught up with Kyle to discuss how things unfolded this week and what he’s learned so far.

Gold Derby: What have you learned from your conversations with everyone the past few days?

Kyle: I’ve learned, first off, how amazing the houseguests are and how willing to help me they’ve been. I’ve learned that, this process, I have to take ownership and I plan on doing so outside of the house.

Gold Derby: Brittany told you that you can’t assume all the people of color are working together. Why did you think she and Michael agreed with your Cookout theory and alliance proposal?

Kyle: I was very close with Michael and Brittany throughout this entire game and I don’t know how they were feeling, but all I know is I made some generalized thoughts that were definitely unfounded in this game that I deeply regret and I plan on correcting those mistakes moving forward.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’s’ Joseph hopes the BroChella Leftovers ‘look at me missing as a red flag’

Gold Derby: Terrance and Monte were upset about Michael and Brittany holding onto this information until this week. What do you think of them sharing this now?

Kyle: All I can say is they shared it when they felt ready. I can’t control that and I don’t know their intentions, but all I can do is take ownership of the things that were said and move forward.

Gold Derby: How differently would you have played if it weren’t for Alyssa?

Kyle: Alyssa was a main component of my game, especially near the end. I wouldn’t have even wanted to play this game if it weren’t for Alyssa. She’s amazing and she made this experience so great.

Gold Derby: You said you were going to be honest in the jury house. How do you think those conversations will go, especially with Joseph?

Kyle: I plan on presenting the facts as best as I can, keeping an open mind and going from there.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.