‘Big Brother 24’s’ Michael: ‘I feel horrible that I know I hurt Brittany’

Had Michael Bruner survived the double eviction on “Big Brother 24,” he probably would’ve been unstoppable the rest of the way. A comp beast, he had a record-breaking six Veto wins and a record-tying nine total comp wins this season and always won when he needed to. Until Thursday night. Monte snatched the Veto, and he and Turner, who just days ago had pitched an alliance to Michael, decided to take their shot. The defense attorney went down fighting, blowing up Brittany‘s game in a ruthless speech, and then made an iconic exit. After getting evicted 3-0, he snapped, “Everyone please stay seated, I have one thing I’d like to say,” before bolting out the door.

Michael had a lot more to say when we caught up with him, including about his decision to wait to tell the house about Kyle‘s problematic theory.

Gold Derby: Brittany was shocked by you exposing her game. Do you think she was more surprised by you throwing her under the bus to save yourself or that everyone had told you that she was running around making deals?

Michael: I think Brittany was more shocked by the fact that I was throwing her under the bus to try to save myself. While people were voting, she said, “I would’ve expected that from anyone but you.” So I feel horrible that I know I hurt Brittany. I hope she knows how much I love and adore her and that this was just part of the game. I fully expected her to kind of go in on me as well, but I would’ve regretted it forever if I didn’t try absolutely everything to stay in the game. Ultimately, I don’t regret revealing that information. It wasn’t new information to anyone in that room, except maybe Brittany. I don’t know if she knew that people were onto her game, but I do feel bad that I know I hurt her in that moment. I really do feel bad about that.

Gold Derby: You told Turner he would be safe with you if he didn’t backdoor you. Would you have honored that like you did this week?

Michael: No. [Laughs] I wouldn’t have. In the moment, I was trying to say anything and everything to save myself to get through this double eviction. I absolutely would’ve nominated Monte and Turner next week had I stayed and won HOH. So it was probably the right move for them, but there was no way I would’ve stuck to that deal.

Gold Derby: Some of the houseguests were upset that you withheld Kyle’s Cookout 2.0 theory until last week. Do you regret not telling people earlier?

Michael: I do regret not telling people earlier. I think that, at the time, there was never going to feel like a good time or a right time to bring this information in the game. In this game, any information that you use, people are going to look at it as, “How is this benefiting you? How are you using this to get ahead?” And I was very aware of that. With this being such a sensitive topic, I never wanted it to come across like I was trying to manipulate such a serious situation for my personal gain, so I understand completely why people were skeptical. Hearing how other people would’ve wished it had been handled, I do wish I had done something differently. I wish I had spoken up sooner. I tried to do what I felt was best at the time with the information that I had, but I ultimately understand everyone else’s perspective and I wish I had thought about it differently.

Gold Derby: You were always a huge target. How do you think the dynamics will change now that you’re out?

Michael: The house is going to have to find a new target, definitely, so that’s one big way this will change. I think that, moving forward, if Monte and Turner are as close as I think they are, they can definitely run this game ’til the end. So, you know, they wanted to take me out because I was winning too much. I think the comp wins are just gonna go to those two now potentially. I’m hoping I’m wrong and I hope that Taylor can pull out some wins, Brittany can pull out some wins to shake up the dynamic and split the guys up. But we’ll see what happens.

Gold Derby: Would you do all-stars so you can try to break the comp win record?

Michael: I would come back and play this game in a heartbeat. If you told me, “Hey, you’re starting again tomorrow for another 85 days,” I would be like, “You don’t even have to ask. Just put me back in.” If I ever got the call to do all-stars, it’s not even a question. I 1,000 percent would go back, and if I get the comp win record, great. But any opportunity to play this game again, I would jump at. I love this game so much and the fact that I got to play once is an honor. To play for a second time, it would blow my mind.

