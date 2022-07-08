‘Big Brother 24’ predictions: Now YOU can predict who will be evicted first and who will win ‘BB24’

The first live eviction episode of “Big Brother” Season 24 is scheduled for Thursday, July 14, but you can already predict who you think will be going home. Keep in mind that two of the 16 new houseguests are safe for the week: Head of Household winner Daniel Durston and Backstage Boss ticket holder Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli. So who do you think will be evicted first, and who will win “BB24” at the end of the summer? Jump into our predictions center right now and give us your picks to prove your worth as the smartest “Big Brother” fan out there.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before the live eviction episode airs on CBS. The cutoff time for the first week’s contest is July 14 at 5 p.m. PT.

While Daniel and Pooch are safe this week, these 14 players are not: Jasmine Davis, Monte Taylor, Kyle Capener, Nicole Layog, Taylor Hale, Matt Turner, Joseph Abdin, Terrance Higgins, Michael Bruner, Indy Santos, Ameerah Jones, Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes. Remember that you have the option of saving either Paloma, Alyssa or Brittany, as they are involved in the Backstage Boss twist.

Last season our user Robert Chardello topped 380 others on the overall Season 23 leaderboard to win our “Big Brother” contest. This user predicted all 49 questions throughout the season with leading 82.50% accuracy and a 293,859 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were lbachelder44 at 82.08%, jdicus588 at 80.42%, Owen_Polley at 80.42% and Shsdow_Ghst at 78.33%.

Here are the questions you can answer each week in our “Big Brother” predictions game:

Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Who will be evicted live on air?

Will the live vote be unanimous?

If there is a live competition, who will win live on air?

Will Julie Chen Moonves say ‘But first’ live on air?

