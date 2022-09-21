‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany drags Monte’s ‘risk-averse’ game

It was another deadly slow one in the “Big Brother 24” house on Tuesday, except for one ear-perking event: a bashing session about Monte from Taylor and Brittany.

Well, mostly Brittany, who has accepted that she is going out the door on Thursday even though she’s still searching for ways to stay. But she basically vocalized to Taylor what she cam-talked on Monday about Monte and how he doesn’t deserve to win because he was protected by Michael and played too safe. She said that while Monte played a smart game, he did not take any risks and he thinks he’s playing a better game than he is, so a win would be “unsatisfying.” Taylor noted that others have likened his game to Xavier‘s, to which Brittany said X made a move by taking out Kyland at final four and Turner should be Monte’s Kyland. Instead, she said, he’s being “risk-averse” to increase his chances of making final two, where he is “sealing his fate to second.” She’s not entirely wrong because he is cutting Brittany to ensure a final two spot and Taylor can beat Monte, but they’re all over-estimating the threat level of Turner, who freely admits that he has awful jury management.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany makes her last-ditch pitch to Monte

Brittany brought up how Monte was “carried by Michael” throughout the game and wondered how he will defend himself against that charge. “Everyone thinks I was carried. I think you were carried, Monte,” she snapped. Again, she’s not wrong since Michael carried, like, half the cast and did protect Monte when several people were pushing him to go, but of the Leftovers, he carried Brittany the most and Turner the least.

Counting votes, Brittany promised that she will “rally the girls” and Michael to vote for Taylor over Monte, which would give her a 5-4 win. That’s great and all, but Brittany seems to have forgotten/doesn’t know that the eighth juror does not go to the jury house but rather joins the group at the jury roundtable. She’ll have to make her case for Taylor — and case against Monte — there before the jurors are sequestered separately until the finale. This is actually better for Taylor because some of the jurors cannot stand Brittany and could still be upset at her about the Kyle situation, so she probably wouldn’t have much sway in the jury house anyway or the jurors might be compelled to do the opposite of what she wants. Plus, Indy, Jasmine and Alyssa had warmed to Taylor (Indy less so) by the time they left. And while they don’t know it, numerous jurors, including Michael, have said they’re rooting for Taylor, so it won’t be the struggle bus for her to amass votes like they think it is. One vote she definitely won’t have is Terrance‘s.

There’s still one whole day left before Thursday’s eviction, so don’t be surprised if Brittany bitches about Monte some more.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.