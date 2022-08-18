‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany woke up and chose chaos

Wednesday was all about Jasmine‘s birthday in the “Big Brother 24” house, but the real gift came from Brittany, who started to stir trouble.

Indy has been confident she’s staying, thinking she has votes from Jasmine, Alyssa, Michael, Brittany and Joseph. The Leftovers had discussed when to give her a heads-up that she’s leaving but hadn’t landed on anything yet. So Brittany took matters into her own hands and told Indy that she’s not sure how she’s voting yet because the people whose votes Indy thinks are locked in are not actually locked in. Indy was stunned because she would never believe that Alyssa and Jasmine, especially, would not vote to keep her. Brittany brought out the tears and fed her a bunch of B.S., like maybe Alyssa and Jasmine were lying to Brittany, and that they’re more likely to lie to Brittany than to Indy. Then she slid in that maybe there’s an alliance she’s not aware of because “it just doesn’t make sense otherwise.” It’s unclear what Brittany’s overall game plan is here. Maybe it’s as simple as jury management, but this is very messy. It’s not like Indy is going to give up Five Swatters (her name is not Alyssa), and none of this helps Brittany, Michael and Kyle‘s new alliance they’re trying to form. This harkens back to pre-Leftovers Brittany, who was all over the place game-wise.

Alyssa and Jasmine joined the convo and it was a lot of Indy basically begging them to confirm their votes because they are all she has and she would never vote to evict either of them. The two of them hemmed and hawed, saying how they need to check in with Terrance and others. Alyssa said she doesn’t want to vote to boot Terrance twice. Indy said she just needs a 4-4 tie because Taylor told her she’d keep her. She spent the rest of the day trying to secure votes, but everyone was still giving her the runaround while telling her that they love her and love having her in the house. She mentioned multiple times that she feels in her heart that she will be OK. Yikes. Kyle was the only one up-front about his vote — to Jasmine, telling her that Indy has dragged his showmance with Alyssa and “bosses me around.” Jasmine said she doesn’t know what to do but feels like the vote will favor Terrance. Later, Michael told Taylor and Monte that he’d like to give a sympathy vote to Indy. Taylor said that was fine with her as long as they’re not flirting with a tie and she expects a 6-2 or 7-1 vote.

The sympathy vote really comes down to what Jasmine and Alyssa will do. They were still torn by the end of the night, but seeing as how they love to vote with the house, they’ll probably fall in line and evict their closest ally.

