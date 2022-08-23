‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Everything is smooth sailing inside, but outside is a big fat question mark

Nothing new to see here on “Big Brother 24.” Really. The outdoor feeds remained down all day on Monday and were intermittent inside as well, but at least that’s better than nothing.

The feeds were down for so long inside that we missed the immediate aftermath of the Veto ceremony or lack thereof. Things were business once they resumed, which meant Brittany did not use it, so Monte and Jasmine remain on the block. Jasmine will get the boot this week, but she’s still under the impression that Monte is the target and she is the pawn, so she’s been in a great mood. Really kind of incredible how completely in the dark she’s been every week when it comes to house dynamics. The Leftovers debated when to tell her she’s leaving because they don’t want to blindside her now that it’s the jury phase. Michael and Brittany also want to continue to ride the middle, so they plan to shift more to whichever side of The Leftovers is in power next week: Monte and Taylor or Kyle and Alyssa. Joseph leaving would be ideal for them because they can “replace” Joseph in Monte and Taylor’s hierarchy.

As for Dyre Fest, who the hell knows what’s happening outside. There was a brief glimpse of the backyard on Monday that told us nothing. There are conflicting rumors as to whether Terrance used to Veto to replace Turner with Kyle, but as of Saturday evening, the plan was still to boot Joseph. A lot can change, obviously. Maybe the alleged wall yeller got through to Terrance or maybe Turner and Joseph got through to him? But it’s still more likely that noms remained the same.

There’s no indication of when outside feeds will return. After Wednesday’s episode would make sense, but we wouldn’t put it past them to not resume until after Thursday’s episode.

