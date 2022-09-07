‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany becomes a verb because Pooching is so yesterday

Tuesday involved a whole lotta talking in the “Big Brother 24” house and ended with Brittany as a possible new target and a new verb.

Turner decided to spill to Alyssa and Taylor about Brittany exposing their games, pitching a final two to him and sharing that the girls were working together to try to get Michael out. He also told Taylor that Brittany said Taylor wants to target him next and that she said Taylor’s HOH was chaotic because she couldn’t settle on one target. Taylor said she could sense something was up because Brittany had been acting “a little bit weird” and she believes Turner. He also said he would put Brittany and Alyssa on the block and would not backdoor Taylor, who admitted that Turner had been her target but now she’s trying not to over-promise so she would only say he might be on the block.

Turner reported back to Monte and Michael that his chat with Taylor went well and they could really shift the target to Brittany, who is “digging her grave right now for literally no reason.” “I think if enough people go to [Taylor] saying Brittany is acting shady, it could make that her target as well because she keeps f—ing her over for no reason,” he said. Michael noted how Brittany was in the best spot in the house until now. “We are going to have to stop saying Pooching yourself. It’s going to have to be Brittanying yourself,” he quipped. “That’s way worse than Pooching yourself,” Turner said.

No lies detected. Brittany was sitting pretty until she started spiraling, overplaying and double-dealing — again, shades of the early weeks before The Leftovers formed. It’s really shows how much Michael has anchored her, but now that they need to look out for themselves toward the end, she’s back to her super messy ways and may have killed her entire game. At least she seems to realize it too. “I feel like I overplayed this week,” she cam-talked. “I need to just cool it.” Taylor later tested Brittany by asking her “something that kind of bothered me the other day,” that being why did Brittany ask who she would nominate. Brittany said she was curious and wanted to make sure they were on the same page. (Translation: So I could tell Turner.)

Meanwhile, Terrance did some campaigning, and his pitch to Taylor involved asking why can’t they work together. He claimed that he worked to save her in the early weeks when she was on the block. surejan.gif. Taylor unleashed some savagery though: “I have struggled with the choice in front of me. Is it the white girl who cries all the time or the black man who tried to get me evicted next to somebody who did something racist?” But nothing’s changed and Terrance is still scheduled to be the first boot on Thursday.

