‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany climbs up everyone’s hit list — or does she?

Wednesday was more of the same in the “Big Brother 24” house: lots of scheming and plotting for next week, which is really Thursday with the double eviction.

Everyone is still sketched out by Brittany‘s sketchiness and she makes for an ostensible house target, but it’s still unclear if anyone will genuinely take a shot at her instead of Michael. Turner, Monte and Michael agreed to Brittany and Alyssa noms, but Michael was just playing along. He later cam-talked that if he wins the Veto, he will “obviously” pull down Brittany. “Brittany going home does not make sense for my game,” he said. Michael is no dummy. Even with his alleged alliance with Turner and Monte, he knows that they still want to take him out. The remaining members of The Pound later discussed a plan to backdoor Michael (why are we still doing backdoors when we’re down to six people and everyone plays in every Veto?) with Brittany as a backup.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany becomes a verb because Pooching is so yesterday

Taylor humored Turner about targeting Brittany and then told feedsters that Turner cannot win HOH “next week” and Brittany can’t go because that’s bad for her game. Her ideal next two boots are Turner and Alyssa. That could happen if Brittany wins HOH because she cam-talked that she’d nominate Turner and Monte. So, yeah, lots of scenarios and circuitous talking here, and who knows how/if any of this will change once they find out it’s a double.

Terrance is still set to be the first eviction of the night and he said he’s going to call out Taylor in his speech. He’s still bitter about Taylor not agreeing to work with him and Monte in his proposed mini Cookout alliance. Bold to think she’d want to work with you when you’ve been targeting her all summer and just last week fought like hell to try to keep Kyle in the house.

There have been some mentions of a double, but none of them seem to think it’ll be on Thursday (except for probably Michael in his mind), so we’ll see if anyone will actually try to take a shot at Michael.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.