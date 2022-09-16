‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany throws Turner under the bus

Taylor really went from possible first evictee to final three on “Big Brother 24.” An icon. With the Veto being included on Sunday’s episode, things were accelerated and Taylor made her nominations shortly after Thursday’s live eviction. She put up Turner and Brittany, but we all know that all that matters is Veto to control the vote.

All the drama came, of course, courtesy of Brittany. She expectedly tried to pin her vote to evict Taylor on Turner, but not only is she a terrible liar but obviously Turner, Taylor and Monte have an alliance and Taylor and Monte know the truth. Turner confronted Brittany about it, telling her he gets it game-wise but it was “slimy” of her to leverage his friendship with Alyssa to try to flip him to evict Taylor and now attempt to blame her vote on him. Brittany just said, “Thanks for your comments” and walked away. It was both hysterical and awful gameplay. She should just ‘fess up at this point. Everyone else knows the truth and she could spin it as her trying to force Monte’s hand to evict Alyssa and burn her jury vote with him. Brittany and Monte already had a falling-out and she could say she knew Monte would keep Taylor.

9:50pm Turner talks to Brittany… calls her move 'slimy' – she chooses to basically just say "thanks for your comments" #bb24 pic.twitter.com/2caWyxosSH — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) September 16, 2022

Turner was very shaken by all of this and started crying. He rehashed the convo to Monte and Taylor, and later talked to Taylor solo, telling her how hard it was to evict Alyssa and now to see Brittany trying to throw him under the bus. He said he doesn’t care if he comes in second or third to Taylor or Monte, just not to Brittany. Taylor gave him a heads-up that he’ll be going on the block, which he was OK with as long as Brittany was the other nominee. Taylor asked Brittany for her side of the Turner convo and she, naturally, claimed that Turner was trying to frame her for the vote. “I’m sorry, you think I could have flipped on my friend when you were trying to save face with your friend?” she said. A true choice of words here when everyone knows how hard Brittany was working to evict Taylor this week.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany’s vote-flip plan predictably flops

Taylor played along and she may be as fed up with Brittany as Turner and Monte are, but she knows she can beat her and still wants to take her to final two. Her goal is to get rid of Turner this week because both Brittany and Monte would take her to final two. Taylor even asked Monte if he would agree to evict Turner if Taylor were to win Veto and noms stayed the same. But Monte’s ideal scenario is to keep Turner because Turner and Taylor would take him, whereas Brittany could boot him this week. He said he prefers to keep his options open for now and they can revisit the convo later. Taylor said she knows she can beat Brittany but doesn’t think she can beat Turner (actually she probably would since his jury management is terrible and hers is amazing). Monte noted that Brittany knows her days and Turner doesn’t, so Brittany is more of a threat in the mental comps. He also pointed out that Brittany could evict him this week, so Taylor would be stuck with Turner and Brittany. He promised to take her to final two over Turner. “I would feel more comfortable choosing you over him than booting him out now and she now has a chance to get second place and get rewarded,” he said.

So it’s just a waiting game until Veto. The two absolutes are that if Turner or Monte wins, Brittany will go. If Taylor wins Veto, she will probably take down Brittany to get her to evict Turner, her desired outcome. And if Brittany wins, it could be either Monte or Turner, but Taylor will obviously push for Turner.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.