‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany goes into full chaotic despair mode

Tuesday in the “Big Brother 24” house kicked off with a Monte and Taylor makeout sesh, which sent Jaylor stans into a meltdown. But that’s nothing compared to Brittany.

Feeling like she can’t trust Taylor — the person who would take her to final two — Brittany decided to mount a campaign to keep Alyssa. She broke her promise to Turner and told Alyssa that he made a deal with Monte to evict her and implored Alyssa to get Turner to flip. Alyssa did as such, but poorly. She strongly suggested to Turner that they would no longer be friends if he betrayed her. He told her he won’t betray her but she’s got to talk to two other people. In his retelling to Monte, Turner said he was very annoyed by Alyssa threatening their friendship over this and wants to boot her. “I’m going to sound like a f—ing assh—, but someone saying that makes me want to vote them out,” he vented. “If our relationship is contingent on something so minuscule, I don’t see what relationship is there. I was sad to hear it but I was also annoyed to hear it.” Good to know someone is still sane.

Later, Brittany told Alyssa that she will keep her but she cannot tell Turner. It’s truly unclear what Brittany is doing here. The charitable reading is that she just wants to create a rift between Alyssa and Turner so he would lose her vote because it makes no sense for Brittany’s game to take out Taylor. But she is pissed at Monte and annoyed at Taylor for not… consoling her enough after Michael‘s fiery speech, so this is her revenge? And if she and Turner split the vote, Monte breaks the tie and will cut Alyssa. So she’s doing all this to force a tie. But with Brittany, she will overthink things about 3,392 more times between now and Thursday, so she will change her mind again. Her game has always been chaotic, and it was clear that Michael kept her in check, but she has fully snapped now with him gone and him going out the way he did.

The other part of this is that Brittany has increasingly isolated herself from the other four this week, festering her bitterness. She had a lengthy cam-talk to bitch about the quartet staying up until sunrise and their “slumber parties” (the other four slept in the HOH bed the other night). “I went to bed at 2 a.m. this morning. That’s clearly against the rules of ‘Big Brother,'” she complained. “You are supposed to be up between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Everyone woke up at 2 p.m.” Uh, no. And you could’ve stayed up with them if you wanted to. No one is excluding anyone here. What makes this better is that Brittany was worried the day before that Alyssa had called her a Karen. Just incredible stuff. Brittany chose to go to bed early again while the others played games, so she’ll probably complain about them staying up again in between more messy gameplay.

