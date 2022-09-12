‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany tries to shift the target to someone else

Monte‘s HOH had not one but two wrenches thrown in this weekend on “Big Brother 24.” First, he couldn’t play in the Veto and then his target, Brittany, won the Veto.

The comp occurred at 5 a.m. on Saturday and the houseguests had a small window to get downstairs in time and Monte didn’t make it. After Brittany won, she apparently shouted, “This is for you, Michael!” which is hilarious since she’d been inconsolable about Michael throwing her under the bus in his speech. But maybe his Veto magic rubbed off on her.

With Brittany coming off the block and Monte’s plan ruined, he will nominate Taylor in her place. Monte told Turner he would not put him up and if there’s a tie, he would evict Alyssa. He asked Turner if he was OK with that, to which he said yes, though Turner later subtly tried to pitch for Alyssa to stay before getting shot down. Monte explained to Taylor that he can’t renom Turner because he’s too tempting to evict and they need him here to help boot Brittany next week. He promised to keep her if there’s a tie and said he’ll take her to final two over Turner. After getting Turner’s word that he’ll vote out Alyssa, Taylor, Turner and Monte formalized a final three. This is not an ideal situation for Taylor, and she knows it, but she’s the inevitable renom, so she’s trying to cover her bases.

Brittany, unsurprisingly, is pushing hard for Turner to go up. The Veto win gave her a serotonin boost and lifted her out of her Michael funk. She was back to her talky, neurotic self and had multiple lengthy convos with Monte, who was not having in it. Taylor was part of the Sunday one but mostly as a spectator as Brittany did all the yapping. The thing about Brittany is that she is very smart and has good reads and ideas, but she articulates them in a way that is incredibly off-putting in a game that’s already seeped in paranoia. Monte told her that he felt like she was threatening him the day before when she said if he didn’t renom Turner, she’d have to go against Monte next week. He also reiterated that he didn’t like how she and Michael sat on the Kyle stuff for weeks and didn’t even mention it during BroChella.

So it was a futile effort by Brittany, who’ll need to channel Michael’s comp beast next week to break up Monte and Turner. She’ll take herself off the block at Monday’s Veto meeting and Taylor will go up, with the plan to sacrifice Alyssa on Thursday.

