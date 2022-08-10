‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: A vote-flip plan comes up short

Tuesday was a quiet one in the “Big Brother 24” house — so much so that production gave them a second alcohol delivery within days to spice things up (they shotgunned beers). Nothing has changed with The Leftovers’ plan to evict Daniel, who tried to find a way to live another week.

Daniel and Terrance spent most of the day whining about Daniel being on the block and figuring out a way for him to survive. Since that side — which The Leftovers have dubbed Convenience Store because they do whatever’s convenient at the moment — finally sorta realized there’s a large alliance but don’t think Joseph and Kyle are in it, they believe Daniel could stay if Terrance, Jasmine, Indy, Joseph (lol) and Alyssa vote to evict Kyle. Daniel thinks he could convince Alyssa to flip because he used the Veto on her last week. Maybe that pitch would work if Daniel were not sitting on the block next to her her showmance. Jasmine brought the idea of Daniel staying to Alyssa, who reconfirmed with Michael and Brittany that Daniel was going, and they casually discussed working together in the the future, possibly to take out Monte.

It’s a testament to how sick Joseph’s social game is and the depths of the other side’s cluelessness that Convenience Store truly believes he is a lone wolf they can pick up to work with them. By the end of the night, Jasmine told Terrance and Joseph that they can band together with Indy, Alyssa and Kyle after Daniel goes. She seems to have realized Daniel is a lost cause and it’s better to bring in two reinforcements, Joseph and Kyle, for battle, except those two reinforcements already have loyalty her enemy. Neither has committed to any formal alliance, but now they have to be double agents basically and carefully navigate jury management.

But Daniel is still on his way out regardless of how the other side votes. Even though he’s trying to plot his survival, he knows it too, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to call everyone dumb and rant about about how they suck because they’re not playing the game. This attack from any houseguest is always hilarious because what they mean is that people are not playing the game in the way that helps them. Daniel loves Terrance right now because he’s the only one trying to help him and has joined in on the Leftovers bashing. They’ll have one more full day of that left.

