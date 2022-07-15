‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: The Week 2 HOH will probably serve some deja vu

As if Thursday’s “Big Brother 24” wasn’t dramatic enough with Paloma‘s departure due to a personal matter, which nullified the Backstage twist (“Big Brother” and a random twist flopping — name a more iconic duo), the live episode ended with Jasmine rolling her ankle during Part 1 of the HOH. Well, that didn’t impede her much because Jasmine won Part 2 and is the new HOH.

The live feeds returned early Friday (so they were down for more than a day) after the conclusion of Part 2 and with Jasmine on crutches. The next Christmas has arrived. Can’t wait until they bust out the scooter. Also prepare for a long week of Jasmine talking about her injury, Raven-style, which has quickly been memed.

To be fair, it’s entirely possible that Jasmine won the comp fair and square (or without everyone throwing it to her). Part 2 sounds like it was a mental comp and not a physical one that involves the use of one’s legs. It’s quite clear that the first comp was supposed to be the battle between one of the Backstage Pass holders and one of the nominees (Taylor, certainly) and the second one was supposed to be the HOH comp that everyone participated in, but they had to tweak it after Paloma‘s exit.

Taylor got a second life with the demise of the Backstage twist, but that may be short-lived because Jasmine wants to target — who else? — Taylor. I’ve seen this film before. (It’s also very hilarious that Daniel‘s HOH was rendered completely pointless.) Jasmine has floated the idea of backdooring Taylor by nominating Brittany and a pawn. So this could become a boring week unless Taylor plays Veto and wins.

