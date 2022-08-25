‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Joseph tries to work his lawyer magic while Jasmine learns her fate

Believe it or not, we got a whole day of feeds inside and outside on Wednesday on “Big Brother 24,” and there was significant action as Joseph fought for his life while The Leftovers finally told Jasmine she’s leaving.

Joseph, who has clearly taken Kyle‘s betrayal hard, put all his lawyering skills to use with a valiant pitch to Turner, talking about his loyalty and how he’ll sacrifice himself for Turner going forward. He pointed out Kyle’s pattern of betrayals and told Turner, “Please do not give him the chance to do it to you the way he did it to me.” Turner said he was leaning 55/45 to keep Joseph, but his powwow with Terrance and Alyssa later confirmed that Joseph is still toast. The three of them also coordinated their fake story to tell the insiders: Turner and Joseph were the initial noms, Joseph outed The Leftovers, so Terrance renomed Kyle to get more scoop out of them.

Terrance said he thinks sticking with Kyle is their “best bet,” to which Turner said, “A million percent.” Yes, stick with the guy in the showmance who has only shown loyalty to his girlfriend. Kyle later told Alyssa that if he leaves next week, she needs to get evicted the following week so they can have a whole month together in the jury house. These are his priorities here. Alyssa also called out Kyle for lying to her about The Leftovers, etc., but they kissed and made up after he told her he loves her. The next time Alyssa freaks out, he’ll probably propose marriage.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Dyre Fest lives! But some things have changed

Inside, Michael, Brittany and Taylor did the honors of telling Jasmine she’ll be evicted but did not expose The Leftovers. Jasmine is the only one left in the game who doesn’t know about the alliance and it’s very funny, but Michael will likely ‘fess up in his goodbye message. Instead, they told her she had to go because of all her alliances (Five Swatters, Girls Girls, Old Skool) — a variation of the excuse Brittany and Joseph used last week on Indy. Jasmine was caught in a few lies because she tried to say she wasn’t in Five Swatters and that she didn’t have a final two with Alyssa. Just like last week, Brittany really seems to take glee in twisting the knife here with her smug delivery of “We’ve known for weeks” or “We know that’s not the case” as if she’s a parent reprimanding a child when they could’ve just moved on once Jasmine accepted her fate. And accept it she did. “I am sad, but this is a game at the end of the day,” she said. “I think that’s the hard part for some people to understand outside. They are like, ‘What? How could you?’ These people aren’t evil people. This is a game.” Jasmine being the voice of reason here. Wild times. She also had one request: “Just don’t let Turner win.” Will Turner be devastated he didn’t have a hand in Jasmine’s eviction? Or will he be too thrilled to see that she was evicted?

So Jasmine and Joseph will in all likelihood be the next two jurors unless Joseph pulls a miracle out of his butt. Terrance, Alyssa and Turner are so locked in with Kyle right now that we’re set up for a four-on-four split house by the end of the night.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.