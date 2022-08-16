‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Kyle has quite a day as The Leftovers start to fracture

After the chaos over the weekend on “Big Brother 24,” we still just ended up with Terrance and Indy as the final nominees. Gotta love it.

As planned — or really, because he refused — Kyle did not use the Veto on Monday, preventing Taylor from backdooring Alyssa, which was the new scheme hatched over the weekend. Taylor threw a pre-planned fit during the meeting at Kyle and kept it up for a bit afterward, telling the girls that she doesn’t understand why Kyle didn’t trust her when she had promised Alyssa safety and had picked Alyssa as houseguest’s choice for Veto. Kyle later told Jasmine, who was suspicious of the outburst, that Taylor knew he wasn’t using the Veto, so her tantrum was all for show, which is also unnecessary. Taylor doesn’t need to act “pissed” because she has now accidentally stumbled into a better position for herself than she would’ve had she backdoored Alyssa, and Kyle is the one who has to manage his game from both sides. Kyle and Taylor had their own chat, during which he tried to throw Michael, Brittany and Turner under the bus further by saying he was surprised they didn’t back him up during The Leftovers’ meeting the night before because they had supported his decision not to use the Veto.

Indy remains the target, but she did not self-destruct like everyone thought she would with noms staying the same. Kyle did give her a heads-up before the Veto meeting, and afterwards, she told people that she wasn’t going to campaign and doesn’t want to be blindsided if she’s going on Thursday. She checked in on votes and feels like she’s staying since nearly everyone told her they want her to stay. She also asked Taylor if she’d break a 4-4 tie in her favor and Taylor said she would.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Taylor’s HOH has gotten unnecessarily chaotic

The other big news of the day is that Taylor and Joseph finally got their tethered costume — Skid and Fancy, a Sid and Nancy parody — and Kyle and Alyssa are officially boyfriend and girlfriend — he literally asked her to be his girlfriend minutes after trying to break it off with her. This is also hours after he, knowing she told Turner, asked if she told anyone they had sex and she said no. Alyssa chastised him for leading her on and not being direct, leading to an iconic exchange. He said he’s not good at these things, to which Alyssa countered with, “You are 29 years old. You need to figure it out.” It would’ve been perfect had she walked away right there, but nope, they very quickly kissed and made up. Very quickly. He’s never gonna get rid of her at this point.

Meanwhile, Kyle, Michael and Brittany continued to plot to break up The Leftovers before final seven, discussing if next week was too early to take a shot. They see it as the three of them versus Taylor, Monte and Joseph, with the hopes of bringing in Turner. This is what Kyle’s been seeing in his head for weeks. Now that he’s also official with Alyssa, he’s definitely more comfortable pushing forth this idea. Kyle also put out feelers to Turner, who said that he wants to ride out the alliance until final seven. Brittany said that Turner will soon realize that he’s fourth in a group of Taylor, Monte and Joseph. The hilarious thing is that Turner is way more tight with Taylor, Monte and Joseph. They hang out all the time, especially him, Taylor and Joseph into the wee hours of the morning. He’s close with Kyle, but hardly has any personal relationship with Michael and Brittany. But this is moot for now anyway since the show is going to split up the house on Thursday.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.