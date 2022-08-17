‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Kyle has little luck trying to turn Turner

Tuesday was pretty slow in the “Big Brother 24” house as everyone geared up for the most important event this week: Jasmine‘s birthday, duh! Did you know Wednesday is her birthday? Because she definitely has not mentioned that at all or asked that everyone get her a present. While that was going on, nothing’s changed with the plan to boot Indy, so Kyle, Michael and Brittany continued to try to figure out how to build their new Leftovers side alliance.

Turner had already told Kyle on Monday that he’s loyal to The Leftovers through final seven and then he’s all about The Pound (his alliance with Kyle, Monte and Joseph), which took the wind out of Kyle’s sails. On Tuesday, Kyle tried to recruit him again, but Turner didn’t bite and said he wants Michael to be the first Leftover evicted. A totally logical choice since the dude’s won five comps and isn’t close at all with Turner. But this was, of course, not what Kyle wanted to hear since he’s all about going after Monte, Joseph and Taylor, three people Turner is way closer to. He continued to press Turner by saying he doesn’t want to sit idly by only to have Monte, Joseph or Taylor take a shot at them and wondered if anyone from The Pound has formed a side alliance. Turner said he has not done that. Turner is not an idiot, so he’s definitely clocking all of this.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Kyle has quite a day as The Leftovers start to fracture

Kyle vented his frustrations to feedsters, starting with Alyssa‘s raging jealousy over him hugging Taylor after she won HOH, how she took a prize from Taylor during Veto, Taylor’s messy HOH, the target shifting to Alyssa, and how badly he wants Monte or Joseph to go soon. He wants Jasmine to leave next and then for “me, Michael, Brittany, Turner and Alyssa make a five that can go after Monte, Joseph, Taylor and Terrance. Monte, Joseph and Taylor are the best players, the biggest threats.” Never mind the terrible optics, but the idea that a group of people with a combined two comp wins is a bigger threat than one person with five wins is comical. Kyle then said he hopes he doesn’t sound like a jerk or said anything to get canceled. Welp. Later, coincidentally (or not), Brittany and Michael discussed how bad it looks if they go through with Kyle’s plan of dividing The Leftovers between white people and Black people. They mentioned it to Kyle, whose solution was to bring Terrance in with them. Someone tell them that wanting a token Black guy isn’t any better.

The drama wasn’t over yet for Kyle though because he confronted Alyssa about telling Turner that they had had sex. She denied it at first but then confessed. She said she was mad at Turner, but he told her not to be because it’s bad for her game. They laid in bed awkwardly and silently because they can’t be adults and have a real conversation about this. This happened right before Jasmine’s 30th birthday party. The party was for Jasmine, but Turner was the real MVP for surviving that and being a whole damn mood.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.