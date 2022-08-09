‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: The other side comes close to clocking The Leftovers

The Veto ceremony went exactly as planned on Monday on “Big Brother 24” with Michael and Brittany saving Monte, Joseph and Terrance, and Michael renoming Daniel and Kyle. So Daniel is officially a dead man walking and he knows it, while the other other side start putting some pieces together.

It wasn’t a complete blindside as it could’ve been as Michael gave Jasmine a heads-up in the morning that he didn’t want to break his promise to Monte that he wouldn’t go after him, whereas he made no such promise to Daniel, who made a last-ditch plea. Michael invoked some of Daniel’s words from his speech when he nominated Taylor, nearly causing Taylor and Turner to break out in laugher. Savage stuff here.

Unlike last week and the weekend when he was confident Nicole and he had the votes to stay, Daniel knows he’s going out the door on Thursday and said he’ll still have convos with people, but he knows he’s a lost cause and he just wants to enjoy his last few days. He and Terrance basically spent the day throwing themselves a pity party and griped about how Michael is making the wrong move not taking Monte out and repeated Daniel’s favorite line of how they can’t split the check. Terrance may be the first person who is devastated to not be on the block anymore. They decided that there must be a large alliance of six to eight people. Close. Terrance tells Jasmine, and they have a convo about it and how close Taylor and Monte are right in front of Joseph’s face because they don’t believe he is in the alliance. “Hopefully you aren’t in it because we’re talking about it,” she tells him. Joseph, of course, says no and promises he’s not lying. His social game is straight fire. They’re also not sure if Kyle is in it.

By the end of the night, Alyssa told Kyle that Jasmine had told her there’s an alliance with Taylor, Monte, Brittany, Turner and Michael, and she wants him to talk to Jasmine. This comes hours after Kyle cam-talked that he is all in on The Leftovers. He claimed he wanted to work with Alyssa and tried to form a new alliance (aka the one against the POCs) with her, but he can’t work with her anymore because she tried to target Monte, so he’s ride or die with The Leftovers once again. Sure. Kyle is scrambling now because his new problematic plan is not gonna work and because Alyssa can’t find out he’s in The Leftovers. We’ll see how low this recommitment lasts.

