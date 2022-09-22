‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Monte and Taylor wonder if the jury will learn about their showmance

Wednesday was probably the first time all season on “Big Brother 24” that nothing significant happened unless you count playing rummy for the entire day. ‘Tis the life of the final four when decisions are made and there’s no game talk to be had.

Taylor, Monte, Turner and Brittany spent the whole afternoon playing cards. Riveting stuff. Before that, Monte and Taylor studied for a bit to achieve their goal of beating Turner. “Let’s kick his ass,” Taylor said. Brittany later practiced her speech and asked Taylor if there’s anything else she could do to change Monte’s mind. Taylor made another pitch to Monte to keep Brittany, reiterating how Turner’s a bigger threat and whatnot, but he quickly shut it down. After Brittany went to bed, Turner asked Monte and Taylor if Brittany knows she’s leaving. Taylor said she does but is still trying. Turner then jokingly asked Monte if he should campaign because he’s never done this before. If Monte were petty, this would probably be an incentive to evict Turner since this is the first time all season he’s been on the block on eviction night.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany drags Monte’s ‘risk-averse’ game

Later, Monte and Taylor wondered if their showmance will get out to the jury and if it would matter. Taylor said she and Brittany have never talked about it, but she thinks Brittany suspects something since Monte has been sleeping in the HOH room and Brittany, you know, has eyes, so she hopes she doesn’t say anything. Monte doesn’t think it’ll matter if the jury knows, to which Taylor said it wouldn’t matter for him, “but it will change how they see me.” Truth. Turner is the only one who has confirmation about Montay and had told Monte that he doesn’t care. Plus, if he gets evicted at final three, he would join the jury right on the stage, so he wouldn’t really have time to spill the tea.

So the longest week ever will finally end when Brittany leaves Thursday and we can get the show on the road. The funny thing is that they all think the finale is next Wednesday, like it’s usually been, so they’re in for a surprise whenever they find out that it’s mercifully on Sunday.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.