‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Brittany spirals after Michael’s scorcher of a speech as a new HOH was crowned

Well, they did it. In one of the most intense double evictions ever, Michael followed Terrance out the door on Thursday’s “Big Brother 24.” And now it feels like it’s anyone’s game — well, maybe except Brittany‘s. Monte backed up his pivotal Veto win by winning HOH, his second of the season.

The comp was a search in the dark that Taylor had to tap out of due to a panic attack and Brittany nearly won, finishing just seconds behind Monte. Good for her for regrouping to do well in the comp since she was in a major meltdown mode before — and after — it following Michael’s insta-classic speech that blew up her game. She kept chastising herself for putting friendship first because now this proves he didn’t feel the same way and she doesn’t know what to do now since she lost her person in the house. She also thinks Michael “just didn’t understand that people were after him.”

Um, he knew. Anyone who wins nine comps in a season knows people are after them. Totally understandable for Brittany to be hurt since her game is effed now, but his speech was all game, nothing personal, and he was trying to save himself. This is shades of Taylor breaking down after finding out Joseph spilled about their possible final four with Michael and Brittany. They were both in survival mode and would not have exposed anything about their closest allies if their “BB” lives weren’t on the line.

Monte and Turner are all about their bro-down and Brittany is an easy target, but it’s about who Monte puts next to her. If he does Alyssa, as is the current plan, Taylor could win the Veto and save Brittany, making Turner the only possible renom, and that’s when things can get complicated because Brittany and Taylor would want to take out Turner. Monte’s better option is to nominate Brittany and Taylor because Alyssa is less likely to use the Veto if she wins. But they should all really think about keeping Brittany because her game is toast and most of the jury — especially Indy — can’t stand her, so she’d be great to take to final two.

