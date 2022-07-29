‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: The Leftovers cover their bases after that delicious blindside while the Week 4 HOH gets key intel

As they had promised, The Leftovers became the main course on “Big Brother 24.” Their blindside of Ameerah went off without a hitch on Thursday and they will make it two weeks in a row in power because Monte won HOH.

Prior to Thursday’s eviction, The Leftovers plotted to throw people off the scent by having Taylor tell Terrance that she had overhead Kyle and Ameerah chatting the other day about Po’s Pack and for Terrance to warn others and secure votes, the idea being that word getting out of Ameerah being part of a big alliance was the reason to to flip the vote. It worked like a charm as The Leftovers repeated versions of this to the other side afterward. Just more incredible, Oscar-worthy performances by The Leftovers here. The best was Brittany‘s version when she called the alliance Paloma‘s Pals, which Alyssa then relayed to Kyle.

“Brittany told me Taylor overheard something about Po’s Pack and ran with it and told everyone. She keeps calling it Paloma’s Pals. Everyone flipped their votes,” she said. “That’s pretty much it,” Kyle replied. Alyssa, still crushing hard on Kyle, who wants nothing to do with her, is devastated that he didn’t give her a heads-up, to which he said it was a last-minute thing. And then he got her good. “Ameerah told me she would never vote for you, never vote for Jasmine [to go home]. You told me the exact same thing,” he said. “If you three are on that same page, that’s a final three.” Oh, snap.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: The blindside remains on track while the next target puts a bullseye on her back

Nicole, naturally, was pissed that nobody warned her and blamed everyone else but mostly Taylor, claiming that Taylor did whatever “they” told her to do. She said she would’ve been fine with Ameerah leaving had she been told and that it sucks that she didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to her like she did with Terrance. Lest we forget, no one told her to say goodbye to Terrance, but she made a huge spectacle of it because she was high on her own supply. Nicole obviously still wants Taylor out, and some of the The Leftovers, like Joseph and Monte, played into that.

The Leftovers’ target is Nicole, but Taylor feels uneasy about going up on the block again. Brittany told Monte, Michael and Kyle that maybe they need to use this week to make Taylor really feel safe and reassure her she’s a true member of the alliance so she knows she’s good with them. One option is for a pawn pair to go up, like Alyssa and Indy, which Taylor suggested, and the renom would be Taylor and Nicole. Jasmine also told Monte that Ameerah had told her not to trust Daniel and Nicole, so if Taylor and Nicole wind up being the final nominees, it may not be that hard for The Leftovers to get Jasmine’s vote.

The nom plans have not been finalized yet. Monte wanted The Leftovers to powwow to come to a group decision because if they lose Taylor’s trust, “we are f—ed.”

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.