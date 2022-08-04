‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Word spreads that the target has ‘shifted’ to Nicole

Wednesdays are normally busy days for last-minute campaigns by the nominees, but it was The Leftovers who went to work this week on “Big Brother 24.”

After planting seeds to flip Indy, Alyssa and Jasmine into evicting Nicole in order to get a landslide vote to keep their alliance under the radar, The Leftovers pulled the trigger on Wednesday, letting word out that Nicole is now the target. Monte led the way after a convo he had with Nicole — another delusional campaign by her in which she claimed she has a lot of integrity and has never trashed Taylor before asking Monte if he’d break a 5-5 tie in her favor. He didn’t commit to it, just reiterated that Taylor was his target and he didn’t think it would get to a tie. Nicole tried to trap him by saying he had said Indy, Alyssa and Jasmine wouldn’t vote for her, but he immediately was like, “I never said that. I said they didn’t trust you.” After this, he cam-talked that he was going to try to make it a 9-1 vote.

The plan was to make it a game of telephone, so Monte first told Jasmine, who’s been on the verge of a flip and wants to vote with the house. He relayed their convo and how sketchy Nicole’s been and all the lies she’s told him about her targets and such. He said that he’ll evict Nicole if it comes to a tie and “that’s what I want this week.” Jasmine said that she, Alyssa and Indy have agreed to do what Monte wants and doesn’t think it will be a problem to convince them to flip. Monte said if that happens, it wouldn’t be a split vote, giving Jasmine reassurance she won’t be on the wrong side this week. These people and their “vote with the house” mentality. “I want a close to unanimous vote for Nicole out. If I can get that, next week I think the very clear target will be Daniel,” he told her, asking her to not let it get back to Nicole and Daniel.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: The Leftovers lay the groundwork to flip some votes

Jasmine immediately went to the girls. Alyssa was confused but more open to a flip, but Indy, who’s still vehemently anti-Taylor, did not like this at all and complained that Taylor was “supposed” to leave three weeks ago and if she doesn’t leave now, she’ll win the whole game. Brittany did the part, telling them that “most people” seem to want Nicole out now because of all the different things she’s told people. Indy said she doesn’t mind if it winds up being her and Daniel voting to keep Nicole because Daniel saved her so it’s “unfair for me to do the opposite.” Well, he didn’t do that to save you specifically, but sure.

Indy warned Nicole to reconfirm her votes, and by the wee hours of the morning, Nicole and Daniel realized she won’t have the votes to stay. They, of course, have suspected a large alliance on the other side of the house that could flip the vote, but they still have no idea Kyle is in that alliance and that this was the plan all along (save for the brief interlude to boot Alyssa that Daniel prevented from happening). So there won’t be a blindside like last week’s shocker, and really, the only question now is how the vote total will shake out.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.