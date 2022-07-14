‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Has there already been a major shake-up?

There may have already been a huge shake-up on “Big Brother 24” that has nothing to do with the Backstage twist. According to Hamsterwatch, Paloma has exited the game. “A source has informed me Paloma is gone,” the account tweeted early Thursday morning.

CBS has not confirmed Paloma’s departure and there probably will be no information until the first live eviction on Thursday at 9/8c so Julie Chen Moonves can tell us what’s happening. Paloma had been exhibiting increasingly concerning behavior this week, including ranting about the metaverse on Tuesday. She spent the bulk of Wednesday in the Diary Room while the other houseguests commented on how they hope she can stay in the game.

The live feeds went down around 8:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday, at which point fans started speculating that Paloma was leaving. The feeds are still down as of this writing. It’s unlikely they will return at all before the live episode (they usually go down early Thursday afternoon anyway to prepare for the taping).

If Paloma is indeed gone, it will be a bummer since she was an early star/villain of the season, but her health obviously comes first. She is also one of the three people Pooch choose for the Backstage Pass, alongside Brittany and Alyssa, so if she has left, producers would obviously have to adjust whatever they had planned for the twist.

Meanwhile, it was much of the same ol’, same ol’ in the house as Taylor, who did her best campaigning, remains the target amid everyone trying to figure out what the Backstage twist was. We’ll find out what is going on soon enough.

