‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: A blindside is underway while some guys are sniffing out the Girls Girls alliance

Operation Screw the Pooch is still underway on “Big Brother 24.” Michael did not use the Veto on Monday, as expected, so Pooch and Taylor remain nominated, with the former on track to be blindsided while his allies are starting to suspect something might be up.

Pooch is still under the impression that Taylor will be out the door this week (the eviction will air on Friday instead of Thursday due to CBS’ coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings) and he’s not sweating about still being on the block. He told Monte and Turner that he feels good because “pretty girls don’t change their minds” and instead “let emotions take over strategy,” even invoking “Mean Girls” (2004). “Ever see ‘Mean Girls’?” he asked. “When there is a girl they don’t f—ing like, that’s all that they can think about. They are going to look back in a couple of weeks when we start winning sh– and say, ‘Damn, we had one of their members on the block and didn’t get rid of them.'”

So close to the point. Look, he’s not wrong about the mean girls thing — they’ve been toxic toward Taylor since the beginning, led by Paloma — but he’s too wrapped up in this to clock that the women have banded together to boot him, enabled by his own offer to be a pawn. He later basically repeated the same thing to Kyle, saying that if the girls didn’t hate Taylor so much, they could “use that to their advantage and send me or Monte home, gain a number, and they control the f—ing house.” Please let this blindside stick.

Later, while there was a big Girls Girls powwow in the HOH room going over votes — Daniel offered to vote to evict Pooch alongside Terrance, Michael, Alyssa, Brittany, Indy, Ameerah and Nicole if Jasmine thinks it’s too close so it would be eight total — Joseph told Monte that he has a “gut feeling” that the women are working together. Joseph pointed out how Pooch gave away his allies by listing his targets to Ameerah, who did not reciprocate. “They hesitated having Michael use the Veto and putting one of us up. Now they are going to try and sway the house,” he added. “They know not to tell any of the guys. If they rally every person and, say, Michael and Terrance, Pooch will leave.”

Brittany then continued to be messy by telling Joseph that Pooch has been throwing his name under the bus. They had a circuitous conversation in which they decided that it’s best to keep Pooch this week even though he’s annoying and will keep each other abreast of any flips. “I just get a sense that things might switch last minute,” Brittany not-so subtly implied. “Same,” Joseph replied. “I have a gut feeling.” She then cam-talked that she wants to build trust with Joseph because she thinks they’re both out of the loop and she’s “expendable” to the girls, and she wants him to take a shot at Ameerah down the road. “I need some of these boys around to do that. I feel awful. I just need to make sure Michael and I are OK,” she explained. “I feel like I’m playing too hard.” You are.

So for now, nothing’s changed. Pooch is still a goner and has no idea, but some of the guys may figure it out before he does.

