‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Pooch starts to panic, but it’s way too late

It took long enough, but Pooch finally realized he’s screwed on “Big Brother 24” on Wednesday night.

Before that happened though, it was the typical Wednesday chatter of votes and Week 3 plans, and the most notable development was Monte deciding to cut his losses and get rid of Pooch this week. He explained to multiple people that it’s because Pooch is too volatile, but it’s most likely because Monte is thinking long term since he’s onto the girls alliance. You also had people like Michael saying that if the majority is evicting Pooch, he will too.

By the end of the day, the only person truly in Pooch’s corner is his bromance Joseph. This is where it gets good. Alyssa accidentally mentioned the Oasis alliance to Pooch, who proceeded to self-combust. He spent the rest of the night and wee hours on the warpath trying to find out who blabbed the guys alliance to Alyssa (it was Monte, but basically everyone knows about it at this point), and is immediately convinced that Joe is the culprit. Yes, Joseph, the only person who is still pulling for Pooch to stay. “I have to go talk to Kyle quick. If it’s not Kyle, it’s Joe. I’m trying not to lose my f—ing mind,” he told Daniel. “I need to make sure that I have more than the guys now. We might have to talk to Brittany. Now I have got to do a lot more work. Now that they know what [Oasis] is, it would make a lot more sense that they tried to get me out.”

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Ignorance is bliss as Brittany continues to be messy

Then he cam-talked: “You cant f—ing trust people. They are f—ing clowns. They can’t keep their mouth shut and now I am the one that’s going to get screwed for it. Someone is a clown, someone is a liar.”

After talking to Kyle, Turner and Monte, Pooch was even more sure that “the only person it could have been is Joseph” because he is “trying to get in with the girls.” Really smart of him to be expending energy trying to figure out who spilled instead of immediately campaigning for votes (it’d be a futile endeavor, but still). He did chat up Ameerah, who told him that Joseph has always vouched for him and said all the right things to him, but he’s still convinced Joseph is betraying him. RIP Pooseph.

Pooch is panicking and still thinks he can collect the votes — or at least get the vote to a tie so Jasmine can break it. Good luck with that. Meanwhile, Brittany is still trying to play both sides and being hella soppy, and the other girls are starting to confront her about it. She denied, denied, denied and cried, and people are over it. Is Brittany with us or not? Because I feel like she is trying to start other alliances,” Alyssa asked. “Brittany had a f—ing meltdown today so now I am confused as sh–,” Ameerah replied.

Thursday’s eviction will be pre-taped and will air Sunday as a two-hour episode, but the live feeds will return Thursday night.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.