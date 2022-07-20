‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Ignorance is bliss for the target as Brittany continues to be messy

There was bigger news outside of the “Big Brother 24” house on Tuesday than inside. This week’s eviction episode has been postponed for the second time and will move from Friday to Sunday, airing as a two-hour episode with the usual Sunday episode fare. That all but guarantees that the eviction won’t be live, the plans for which have not changed, but other people are starting to notice something’s up.

Pooch remains the target of the majority of the house and is still clueless that is ass is in trouble. He takes the chill atmosphere as a sign that everything is A-OK and Taylor will be going out the door. That’s usually a sign that the vote is determined, yes, but he doesn’t know that the vote is against him. Ignorance is bliss, as they say. Monte, on the other hand, is trying to ID the girls alliance while continuing to bitch about Taylor. He told Joseph and Kyle that it’s obvious the women are working together because they stop talking once the guys enter the room. “It seems to be a trend — the five girls. There is Jasmine, Ameerah, Alyssa, and who else was on the bed? Indy. In the middle of the conversation, they just turn to each other, backs facing the rest of us, and talking amongst themselves,” he noted. “I don’t know what makes them so emboldened to be so obvious about it.”

Monte later approached Ameerah to ask about the possibility of Pooch leaving and where that talk started. Ameerah played dumb and suggested that it was probably due to Pooch volunteering to go on the block and “everyone” thinking this is a chance to take him out. Monte asked who “everyone” was and if Jasmine was behind it. “Honestly, I don’t know where it originated,” Ameerah said. “I think it was just groups talking, like, ‘We could just take out Pooch instead.'”

So Monte knows, but he also doesn’t know. Really almost on the same level now as Pooch, who was advised by Joseph to lay low and cool it with his touchy-feely ways because people were getting annoyed by it. Pooch later half-heartedly campaigned to Michael, telling him that he wouldn’t put him or Brittany up and wants to work with him. Immediately after the convo was done, Michael cam-talked, “Offering me an alliance on Day 14 and not even actually offering me one — I know you were making alliances all last week. I hope you are excited to meet Julie.” Savage.

Meanwhile, Brittany continued to dig her own grave with her blatantly obvious “both sides” gameplay. She knows she’s on the bottom of the totem pole with the girls, so she has a side alliance with Michael and Kyle, and has been feeding info and tidbits to the other guys. And don’t think her ostensible allies have not noticed. “She is trying to float and she is doing it wrong. She is spreading too much information to both sides,” Daniel told the other ladies. “Just be careful with Brittany, man.”

Ameerah said she hasn’t trusted Brittany in a week and Jasmine vowed not to share info with her anymore. Later, after Monte told Nicole that Brittany was offering deals to him, Nicole said she was “done” with Brittany. Great way to burn bridges with your alliance already. To be fair, Brittany is not wrong that she’s the most expendable of Girls Girls and she has every right to look out for herself and make other deals, but you need to be low-key about it. Don’t get caught!

