‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Here’s who’s in the split house groups

Gotta love a two-hour episode that was 92 percent filler and doesn’t even show you the assemblage of each group for its latest twist, but that’s “Big Brother 24” for ya. The schoolyard pick will air on Sunday’s episode, but here’s how it shook out.

Big Brochella indoor group with HOH Michael: Brittany, Monte, Jasmine and Taylor

Dyre Fest outdoor group with HOH Terrance: Turner, Alyssa, Kyle and Joseph

First of all, The Leftovers ought to be kicking themselves for allowing Terrance to secure one of the HOHs in a knockout comp. They could easily be controlling both houses right now. Michael also didn’t need to win his sixth comp, but OK. Also unfortunate neither of the closest duos, the Kylyssa showmance and Michael and Brittany, were split up.

The indoor house is shaping up for a straightforward week. Jasmine is done unless she wins Veto. Her pitch to Michael was that she’d hate to go on the block during her birthday week. As Turner would say, it’s her birthday month, birthday year and birthday lifetime. As soon as she left the room, Michael cam-talked, “She’s going on the block.” His other nom will be Monte, who volunteered as a pawn and will ostensibly be Michael’s target. Michael told Brittany that his concern is Monte winning Veto because that would mean Taylor has to go on the block again unless he puts up Brittany. Michael could easily take his shot at Monte, but it’s clear from his DRs that he wants to ride the middle a little longer, and even if he wants The Leftovers to take a hit prior to final seven, Terrance could do that for him.

The outdoor crew is the wild card here with a Terrance HOH. The indoor group was completely befuddled as to what Terrance will do. Taylor thinks he will put up Joseph and Kyle, and she’s worried about the former. And she should be. Terrance told Alyssa that she and Turner were safe. He told Joseph that Kyle was his target and told Kyle that Joseph was his target. Joseph pushed for the showmance to be broken up and said the only way for Kyle to go is if he sits next to Alyssa. Kyle offered to be a pawn and told Terrance that Turner wouldn’t use the Veto on Joseph because they’re not close. Um, they actually are. But Turner and Kyle have a final two.

So Joseph is very vulnerable here. The only way to guarantee Kylyssa is broken up is if Turner wins Veto and saves Joseph to force Kylyssa as the final noms.

