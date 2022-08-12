‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: The Week 6 HOH tries to figure out a pawn

Revenge definitely is sweet because not only did Taylor get to enthusiastically vote to evict Daniel on Thursday’s “Big Brother 24,” but she also won HOH.

Yup, she was the last one standing on the wall comp, which lasted less than 50 minutes. Remember when endurance comps would last for hours? But what a turnaround for Taylor after the first couple of weeks when she was public enemy No. 1 (still is to some people), but she got herself into an alliance that had her back and watched all her nemeses go one by one. The Leftovers were guaranteed a fourth straight week in power after Indy fell at final five. Turner then dropped, followed by Joseph and Kyle.

Taylor’s been vocal about her target being Terrance, who really picked up his anti-Taylor-dom in the past week when he was siding with Daniel. He also made his bed during the wall comp when he curtly said, “Don’t talk to me” while she was encouraging him. Taylor can’t stand Jasmine either, but she does not want to nominate her during her birthday week (this was also a pitch used by Jasmine because, of course) and doesn’t want to target the women in general. She had already told her former festie besties Alyssa and Indy that they were safe with her. So her options are limited for a pawn if she wants a guy because it’s just the Leftovers men left. Monte makes the most sense since everyone sees him as a threat and she’s been telling Convenience Store that he’s on her radar since she ended up on the block during his HOH.

During The Leftovers’ usual late-night powwow, they discussed using double pawns of the other side for a backdoor, and Indy was thrown out as a pawn option next to Terrance just so two non-Leftovers are on the block in case the noms stay the same. Taylor was still undecided by the end of the night, so there will definitely be more deliberation Friday morning, but make no mistake that she wants Terrance to be the first jury member.

Meanwhile, The Leftovers aren’t going out of their way to hide their alliance anymore, though Joseph and Kyle are still double agents. Jasmine walked in on Taylor and Brittany celebrating the former’s HOH win in the storage room and promptly reported it back to Indy, Alyssa and Joseph, who promptly reported it back to Brittany, who, like almost everyone, is so over Jasmine. “You [Jasmine] didn’t catch me because we weren’t hiding it because I’m not a mean girl,” Brittany said. “You were mean to a girl and now she is HOH. You are salty. I was nice to her before, so she knows it’s genuine.” Oh, snap. Kyle and Alyssa later vented about how Jasmine and Indy are “mean people” too. Jasmine should thank her lucky stars that Taylor is too nice to go after her.

