‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Things get even more dire for The Leftovers (on one side)

It’s truly a tale of two houses on “Big Brother 24.” Everything is going peachy for The Leftovers inside, but things are indeed very dire for them outside, thanks to Kyle‘s betrayal to save his and Alyssa‘s butts. The alliance is guaranteed to lose a number this week unless a miracle happens.

Brittany and Terrance won the Vetoes, so the plan is for noms to stay the same on both sides, which means Jasmine and Joseph will go out the door on Thursday (imagine if Turner were evicted the same night as his former festie bestie). Let’s just say the mood was glum outside post-Veto. Joseph knows he’s the target, but as of Saturday, he was still in the dark about traitor Kyle, despite Terrance’s noms speech indicating that he just found out some intel. Joseph told Kyle that he planned to tell Terrance that Alyssa outed Old Skool and there was a big alliance that doesn’t include Turner in order to make Alyssa the renom. Of course, Kyle had already lied and told Terrance that Ameerah outed Old Skool. Kyle, naturally, then ratted all of this out to Terrance, along with the name of The Leftovers, and then pitched a foursome alliance with the two of them, Alyssa and Turner to take on the remaining inside quartet (Brittany, Michael, Taylor and Monte). This was originally pitched by Turner, who is more clued into Kyle’s shadiness after their previous convos but is also in survival mode right now.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Here are the split house groups

Feeds went down Saturday night and only returned for inside on Sunday morning. There were rumors of a wall yeller and Brittany nonchalantly noted that they’ve heard music blasting from outside. Translation: TPTB have been playing music outside to drown out any potential yellers. Outside feeds never returned on Sunday, so who knows what kind of scheming went down or if Jospeh and Turner, who are both so loyal to the seven, figured out that Kyle exposed The Leftovers. Joseph’s plan isn’t awful, but Terrance already knows most of the info, and his big mistake was trusting Kyle and telling him first. Joseph and Turner’s best bet is to work the showmance angle and drive home that they saved Terrance last week and tried to get Kyle to use the Veto on him, but Kyle refused because he wanted to protect Alyssa. Say what you will about Kyle, but he is very good at schmoozing to whoever he’s talking to in order to make them feel like the most important person in the world. And Terrance wants to feel important and in the know.

Meanwhile, there’s not much going on indoors. It’s like we’re already at the end of the season with a handful of people left and things slow down to a deadly crawl. There’s not much game talk besides Jasmine trying to campaign for the Veto to be used, which included how she doesn’t want to be evicted in her birthday month. The Leftovers wondered what was happening outside and Taylor correctly clocked that Joseph would be in trouble. None of them trust Kyle and are plotting to boot him if Alyssa is not the evictee. Taylor also spilled to Brittany that Monte wants to cut Michael at five, which is a tidbit that is more useful for Michael down the line if he wants to keep riding the middle. It’s unclear if the outside feeds will return before Thursday, but if they don’t, consider this another hyped twist that flopped.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.