‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Dyre Fest lives! But some things have changed

Miracles do happen because the outside feeds returned on Tuesday evening on “Big Brother 24,” and unsurprisingly, we missed a lot at Dyre Fest since it went dark Saturday night.

For one, there is now a tarp installed over the backyard to prevent drones and aerial banners, etc, but that means Dyre Fest gets no natural light. But, of course, the biggest change was that Terrance did, in fact, use the Veto on Turner and replaced him with Kyle. However, Joseph remains the target, so this is basically a ploy to deflect Terrance and Kyle working together, and for them to tell the inside group that it was Joseph who exposed The Leftovers. Joseph pitched hard to Terrance, promising him loyalty and that he’ll blow up the house when they merge. He also said he will “never forgive Michael for what he did.” He may be referring to Michael telling Terrance to target Joseph when the house split up last week, but it’s unclear, just like how it’s unclear what all went down outside during the nearly three days feeds were blocked.

Terrance said the right vague things to Joseph, but it was obvious it was just hot air. He and Alyssa later discussed their Joseph-less plans for next week, and Terrance told her that if she or Kyle wins HOH, Taylor and Michael should be the noms. Joseph is fighting hard, but it’s not looking great. His best bet is to secure Turner’s vote and to somehow persuade Terrance to break the tie in his favor. It’s not clear which way Turner is leaning, but his tactic still seems to be laying low and not rocking the boat. He changed the course of the season by backdooring Ameerah, but he has not gamed hard yet, mostly because he has not had to. Turner also has a final two with Kyle, though who knows where that stands now. And although Turner is close to Joseph, if he knows there’s no way Terrance will keep Joseph, he may not think it’s worth it to toss a vote his way.

Inside was more of the same, though Michael and Brittany contemplated evicting Monte for a hot second before circling back on “Jasmine must go.” The Leftovers still haven’t told Jasmine yet she’s leaving, so that will probably happen on Wednesday.

