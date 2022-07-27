‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: All signs continue to point to another blindside on Thursday

Tuesday in the “Big Brother 24” house was far less dramatic than Monday, but it was still more or less of the same: The Leftovers continued to fly under the radar while Old Skool was still scrambling to figure out what happened.

Ameerah still thinks Terrance will be going out the door. At the end of the night, she told Jasmine, “I 100 percent have the votes to stay. I 100 percent am staying.” Thursday is gonna be great. Earlier in the day, she told Jasmine, Brittany and Alyssa that if she leaves, that means there’s a guys alliance. Brittany put in another Emmy-winning performance here. All of the Leftovers members continued to do their parts, acting surprised and concerned while simultaneously planting seeds. All of them are still stunned at how well their coverup plans are going. Turner told Jasmine that he had told Daniel and Nicole before the Veto ceremony that Taylor was not going on the block. Ameerah confronted Kyle about her cushy Google job getting out, but he did a good job denying that he had spilled (he told The Leftovers), suggesting that someone could’ve overheard while subtly throwing Alyssa under the bus because, while he said Alyssa did not tell him about Ameerah’s job, she has “told me things like that about other people.” Nicely played.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Mass chaos ensues after a perfectly executed blindside

The most noteworthy convo of the day was between Daniel and Taylor. He didn’t outright apologize for blowing up at her on Saturday before the Veto, but he said he agreed with Turner that bullying is bad and he shouldn’t have blamed Taylor for what happened to Paloma. He cited his emotions, the heat of the moment, etc, etc. Taylor thanked him and told him she respects him and was worried about the optics of a white man yelling at a Black woman. Afterward, she cam-talked, “Daniel is a sweet, kind, sensitive, thoughtful guy. While I completely disagree with the way that he spoke to me, the way he raised his voice at me, the content of the things he said, I don’t think everybody is defined by their worst or ugliest moment.” Taylor is nicer than all of us.

So thinks are going swimmingly for The Leftovers right now, and if things keep up, Ameerah will definitely be blindsided again on Thursday.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.