‘Big Brother 24′ spoilers: The Leftovers’ plan marches full steam ahead while Nicole starts to worry

The Leftovers are poised to serve another helping this week on “Big Brother 24” as things are going according to plan after Kyle and Daniel won the Veto on Saturday.

Though there’s been talk of keeping the noms, Indy and Alyssa, the same — in which case Alyssa would go, to the delight of Kyle — the plan is for the Veto to be used on Monday (it only takes one of the besties to use it), paving the way for Monte to renom Taylor and Nicole. The Leftovers’ target is obviously Nicole, but Monte is carrying on the ruse that he wants Taylor out. The other Leftovers members are, of course, also doing their part and acting up a storm while continuing to plant seeds. Jasmine, Indy and Terrance have expressed their frustration with Nicole and how they don’t trust her.

Unlike last week, this wouldn’t be a total blindside. Even though she wants Taylor out, Nicole suspects she could get backdoored after what happened to Ameerah. She thinks the guys are working together, but she and the other side still have no idea The Leftovers exist. She checked in with Monte multiple times and voiced her concern that she might get evicted, and he reassured her that Taylor was his target and the house knows that. She said she can “read bullsh– across the f—ing room,” a truly incredible claim since he was feeding BS to her face. Monte vowed to The Leftovers to make Nicole feel more comfortable the rest of the week. Daniel did his part to help Nicole, pitching random, unofficial alliances to people, including Kyle, who just nodded along but didn’t commit to anything.

Unless the “keep the noms the same” discussion really heats up Monday morning, the Veto ceremony should go as everyone expects with Indy and Alyssa coming off the block, and Taylor and Nicole going up, after which Nicole will really start scrambling.

