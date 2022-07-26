‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Mass chaos ensues after a perfectly executed blindside

Well, it happened. And it was glorious. After Michael and Brittany used the Veto on themselves on “Big Brother 24” on Monday, Turner carried out The Leftovers’ plan and renom’d Terrance and Ameerah, with the latter as the target. And the fireworks started.

Old School was completely blindsided. The Leftovers acted shocked. There tons of tears and finger-pointing from the former as they tried to figure out why it wasn’t Taylor (and Nicole) on the block as they had expected. Shortly before the Veto ceremony, Turner told Daniel that he wasn’t going to renom Taylor and Nicole because he doesn’t like the way people are treating Taylor, but he did not say who he’ll put up. This on paper sounds like he just ruined the blindside, but it was actually part of The Leftovers’ grand scheme to cover their tracks. During his speech, Turner chastised the house for ostracizing and bashing Taylor before renoming Terrance and Ameerah.

Terrance immediately said he won’t campaign against Ameerah and that she should stay in the game, but he half-heartedly decided to show some fight by the end of the night. Ameerah figured she must be the target since she’s a strong competitor, but she and the rest of Old School believe she has the votes to stay. Fingers started flying at Indy (for being mean to Taylor) and Alyssa (for her big mouth, blabbing about Girls Girls to Kyle) as reasons why Turner went rogue. Word soon got out that Daniel knew of Turner’s plan beforehand, and Turner also told Jasmine that three people knew he was not going to put up Taylor. This sent Jasmine, Ameerah and Nicole into a spiral to try to figure who those people were and why/if Daniel did not tell them. Nicole and Daniel had their own tiff, during which at one point Nicole said she wants to evict Ameerah. This would be the dream scenario for The Leftovers, who would be able to remain under the radar if Nicole flips the Old School votes.

Old School — mostly the girls — racked their brains trying to determine who was being so mean to Taylor. Um, you guys. The lack of self-awareness is truly amazing. Nicole said she wants to know who’s been talking “extreme sh–” about Taylor as if she was going to defend Taylor’s honor when she’s just pissed that Taylor won’t be leaving this week. Nicole and Daniel have also been the most cruel toward Taylor. The irony when they’re two of the oldest houseguests. Later, Nicole, Ameerah and Jasmine decided that Indy, the lowest on the Old School totem pole, was the meanest of them all.

This all could not have gone more perfectly for The Leftovers. This was a perfect blindside that turned the house upside down. And the best part is that no one in Old School suspects any of them for the blindside or even suspect that the other side of the house has banded together. Also, give all the Leftovers members Emmys for acting shocked and concerned. Every once in a while a few of them would check in and have a good laugh at how Old School just imploded and no one blames any of them. It is hysterical how Old School totally crumbled the second the first thing didn’t go their way and now the seeds of distrust have been sowed. Ameerah still thinks she’s good for the week, which Kyle said to Turner was ideal because she won’t be freaking out the next two days. That also means part two of the blindside is still in effect.

